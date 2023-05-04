Letcher native Myah Selland to be among South Dakota State's commencement speakers on Saturday

BROOKINGS — Letcher native Myah Selland will be one of six South Dakota State University graduates to speak during the university's commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6, at the Swiftel Center.

Selland graduated with an exercise science degree in 2022 and is now completing a degree in community and public health. She will leave South Dakota State with minors in health science, psychology, sociology, and youth and community work.

Selland was a member of the SDSU women’s basketball program for six years, where she helped the Jackrabbits to a number of successes on the court, including Summit League titles and a WNIT championship.









Her passion for inspiring and enabling youth populations led Selland to co-found a nonprofit organization, Her Turn, which provides opportunities in sports to young girls within the Brookings community. After graduation, Selland plans to continue her nonprofit work while pursuing professional basketball opportunities.

“I think SDSU did a great job of preparing me for my future, especially as a student-athlete,” Selland said. “I had the opportunity to be a part of so many great things. The faculty and administration here really supported me, and so did my coaches. I’ll miss the people the most. SDSU and Brookings are full of such great people.”

SDSU will have three ceremonies as more than 1,600 students plan to walk across the stage for their degrees. The ceremonies will also celebrate SDSU reaching the milestone of 100,000 alumni, according to the university. Graduation is taking place at the Swiftel Center rather than Frost Arena as SDSU renovates its indoor athletic venue over the summer ahead of its completion in fall 2024.

Additional commencement speakers include bachelor's degree graduates Bridget Henne, of Fargo, N.D.; Lezlie Hauck, of Roscoe; and Madison Fitch, of Rapid City; graduate student Dominic Meyers, of Aberdeen; and postdoctoral scholar Ruchika Kashyap, of India.