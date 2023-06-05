99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Letcher man identified as victim of fatal Sanborn County crash

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:43 PM

LETCHER, S.D. — A 46-year-old Letcher man was the victim of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, May 31.

Jason Mathew Price was driving a Hyundai Sonata Base westbound on 241st Street when it crossed the centerline and collided with a semi truck about 2 miles east of Letcher, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said on Monday. Price, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi, Carson Fahey, 19, of Mitchell, sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries from the crash. Authorities say he was transported to an area hospital and he not wearing a seat belt.

The crash occurred at 9:03 p.m. near the intersection of 406th Avenue. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating.

