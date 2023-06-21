Last-second entry results in success for Mitchell’s Ziegeldorf in Congressional Art Competition

MITCHELL — Rachel Ziegeldorf wasn’t even expecting to enter her colored pencil drawing in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for South Dakota.

But a last-minute decision at the competition entry deadline resulted in the junior-to-be at Mitchell High School receiving a second-place finish for her piece, titled “Blotsma,” which will now be hung in the Washington, D.C. office of Rep. Dusty Johnson for the next year.

“This is all kind of new to me,” Ziegeldorf told the Mitchell Republic recently. “But it’s been pretty good so far.”

Her submitted piece, a lifelike depiction of a flower in a vase set against a window, came out of an assignment in her class with Alyson Palmer, an art teacher at Mitchell High School. The piece had already been sent off to another contest, where it won first place, when it arrived back at the school the day of the deadline for the 2023 South Dakota Congressional Art Contest.

Another art teacher, Marica Shannon, thought highly of the work and suggested to Ziegeldorf that since the artwork had arrived back to them with just enough time to enter the piece again that they quickly fill out paperwork to enter the drawing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She said we had until midnight to get the paperwork filled out,” Ziegeldorf said. “So we filled out the paperwork and waited.”

They hadn’t really considered entering the Congressional Art Competition previously because they were unsure if they would get the piece back from the previous competition in time to have it entered. But their scrambling paid off, with Ziegeldorf earning second place in the competition. The contest is sponsored in conjunction with the South Dakota Arts Council and was first held in 1982, providing members of Congress a chance to recognize talent from their home districts.

Rachel Ziegeldorf earned second place in the 2023 Congressional Art Contest of South Dakota with her colored pencil piece titled "Blotsma." Submitted Photo

She created the piece after getting permission to draw an alternate subject for her still-life assignment in class. The drawing took her about seven to 10 hours to complete, she said.

“I did a colored pencil drawing because that is what we were supposed to do for class,” Ziegeldorf said. “But I figured I wanted to do something different, so I went searching for different things, and I really liked a picture I found. I liked the delicate flowers against the harsh industrial window.”

Since she completed the drawing, it has spent a great deal of time with contest judges or in the mail, she said. The time she spent creating it was likely the most amount of time she has spent with her creation, she said.

“It feels really weird. After I finished it I handed it in as an assignment, and I haven’t really seen that much of it since. It’s been all over the place,” Ziegeldorf said.

Ziegeldorf said her class with Palmer was the first art class she had ever taken in high school, but art and being creative has long been an interest for her, along with the study of engineering. She has already spent part of this summer attending events like space camp in Alabama and a rocket science physics camp in Rapid City. Engineering is one area she would like to explore in terms of a future career, but she is also open to studying art in some form, assuming she can find a school with programs for both.

“I do want to pursue art, but I also want to pursue engineering. They’re very different things, and it’s hard to find schools that offer both,” Ziegeldorf said. “I do think it’s something I’d like to continue down the road.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shannon said the quality of the work is what motivated her to encourage Ziegeldorf to enter the contest.

“(I was struck) by how realistically she was able to show the flowers. That was just amazing. When (Palmer) showed it to me, she also had a photograph that Ziegeldorf had for the drawing, and it was hard to tell which was which,” Shannon said. “Her realism stood out and her use of the medium was amazing. I said we’ve got to send this in this competition.”

Johnson said in a statement that the work by Ziegeldorf, as well as first-place finisher Charlee Kolb from Sioux Falls, is a testament to the talent of South Dakota students.

“Once again, we had an outstanding pool of student submissions showing the incredible talent of our young artists in South Dakota,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to have these pieces of art displayed here in Congress. Congratulations to Charlee and Rachel!”

Ziegeldorf, 16, still has a couple years of high school left, and she plans to continue to explore her interests in arts and sciences. In her spare time, she enjoys drawing and painting in a small shed that she and her dad built as a creative retreat.

But after having completed her first high school art class, she feels that one doesn’t need a special room to dabble in art or be creative. Art was something she liked to do in her spare time, and she had only entered a handful of pieces for competition at the South Dakota State Fair in the past. Now, after entering a classroom assignment in a contest on a whim, she has earned praise from a sitting U.S. congressman.

But the bottom line for her is that art is fun. She knows this, and she believes other students can find the fun in being creative just like she did. They just need to give it a try.

“Art is something you can do at any skill level just to have fun,” Ziegeldorf said. “Whether you think you’re good or bad at it, it’s still a fun process.”