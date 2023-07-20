Lake Mitchell toxin levels at highest mark on record, moving water quality alert to warning

MITCHELL — With the poorest microcystin levels on record in seven years of testing, Lake Mitchell's water quality has moved to a public health warning status, according to the city.

The move from watch status to warning was issued on Wednesday, July 19, two weeks after the first watch of 2023 was announced.

The warning means that the public should avoid contact with lake water until further notice. The city did not, however, close beaches or access areas.

Algae washes up along Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The city's policies dictate that a warning is issued when microcystin toxin concentrations are greater than or equal to 8 parts per billion in any testing location. Testing at Lake Mitchell on July 12 was reported at 35 parts per billion, more than four times what it was just four days earlier at its highest level of 7.9 parts per billion.

The previous recorded high for microcystin in Lake Mitchell was 29 parts per billion on Aug. 2, 2017. The toxins are produced by blue-green algae, and according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency , microcystin is dangerous for the liver and as a possible human carcinogen, while it can also kill livestock and pets that drink affected waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE LAKE MITCHELL COVERAGE





A public health watch is issued when microcystin levels surpass 4 parts per billion and are below 8 parts per billion, with warnings issued when the microcystin levels exceed 8 parts per billion. No advisories were issued regarding the lake's water quality in 2022, which is when the microcystin levels never surpassed 1.5 parts per billion at its highest point.

A clump of algae rests at the shore of Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Water quality tests are traditionally done on Lake Mitchell weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The city of Mitchell tests for E. Coli at the Public Beach, Sandy Beach and the Campground Beach. Microcystin testing is done at the Public Beach, Sandy Beach and the center of Lake Mitchell. The issuing of public health watches or warnings is based on the concentration of microcystin toxins in the lake.

The city also tests for phosphorus levels in the lake. The phosphorus count in the center of Lake Mitchell was recorded at 900 parts per billion on July 12. The phosphorus levels were at its season high of 920 parts per billion on June 21.