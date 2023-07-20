6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lake Mitchell toxin levels at highest mark on record, moving water quality alert to warning

The move from watch status to warning was issued on Wednesday, July 19, two weeks after the first watch of 2023 was announced.

7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-20.jpg
Signs warning of algae blooms posted at the Public Beach of Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 1:25 PM

MITCHELL — With the poorest microcystin levels on record in seven years of testing, Lake Mitchell's water quality has moved to a public health warning status, according to the city.

The move from watch status to warning was issued on Wednesday, July 19, two weeks after the first watch of 2023 was announced.

The warning means that the public should avoid contact with lake water until further notice. The city did not, however, close beaches or access areas.

7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-13.jpg
Algae washes up along Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The city's policies dictate that a warning is issued when microcystin toxin concentrations are greater than or equal to 8 parts per billion in any testing location. Testing at Lake Mitchell on July 12 was reported at 35 parts per billion, more than four times what it was just four days earlier at its highest level of 7.9 parts per billion.

The previous recorded high for microcystin in Lake Mitchell was 29 parts per billion on Aug. 2, 2017. The toxins are produced by blue-green algae, and according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency , microcystin is dangerous for the liver and as a possible human carcinogen, while it can also kill livestock and pets that drink affected waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE LAKE MITCHELL COVERAGE

A public health watch is issued when microcystin levels surpass 4 parts per billion and are below 8 parts per billion, with warnings issued when the microcystin levels exceed 8 parts per billion. No advisories were issued regarding the lake's water quality in 2022, which is when the microcystin levels never surpassed 1.5 parts per billion at its highest point.

7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-14.jpg
A clump of algae rests at the shore of Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Water quality tests are traditionally done on Lake Mitchell weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The city of Mitchell tests for E. Coli at the Public Beach, Sandy Beach and the Campground Beach. Microcystin testing is done at the Public Beach, Sandy Beach and the center of Lake Mitchell. The issuing of public health watches or warnings is based on the concentration of microcystin toxins in the lake.

The city also tests for phosphorus levels in the lake. The phosphorus count in the center of Lake Mitchell was recorded at 900 parts per billion on July 12. The phosphorus levels were at its season high of 920 parts per billion on June 21.

7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-9.jpg
1/15: Algae builds up in Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-8.jpg
2/15: Algae builds up in Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-1.jpg
3/15: Green algae sits along the bank of Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-2.jpg
4/15: Green algae sits along the bank of Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-3.jpg
5/15: Signs warning of algae blooms posted along Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-6.jpg
6/15: White foam washes up on shore of a beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-7.jpg
7/15: White foam washes up on shore of a beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-13.jpg
8/15: Algae washes up along Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-15.jpg
9/15: A deer print indented into the sands of Sandy Beach next to algae build up in Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-16.jpg
10/15: Algae washes up along Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-17.jpg
11/15: Algae washes up along Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-18.jpg
12/15: Algae clings to a rock on the shore of Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-21.jpg
13/15: Algae builds up along the shore of Lake Mitchell's Public Beach on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-22.jpg
14/15: Algae builds up along the shore of Lake Mitchell's Public Beach on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-23.jpg
15/15: Algae builds up along the shore of Lake Mitchell's Public Beach on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
The Davison County Public Safety Center serves as the home for county lockup. (Matt Gade/Republic)
Members Only
Local
Davison County felony court cases for July 18
4h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
edolsonuse.png
News
Former Mitchell educator, state legislator Ed Olson ‘impacted countless people’
21h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Post18general.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Officials say Mitchell baseball team being investigated for sexual assault
22h ago
 · 
By  Luke Hagen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082322.S.DR.BROCKRUSSELL.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell's Brock Russell to swim in Junior National Championships in California
1d ago
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
News
One killed in single-vehicle ATV crash in Hanson County
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
4041861+baseball.jpg
Prep
Area Legion baseball roundup for July 18: Tabor takes care of Alexandria to open Region 4B play
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge