Interested in buying a Lake Mitchell lot? City to hold October auction for seven pieces of property

MITCHELL — Seven vacant lots along Lake Mitchell will be up for grabs in late October when the city holds a live auction at the Corn Palace.

While the city initially planned to list eight lots on the market after voters approved a ballot measure in June, one lot is missing from the upcoming auction.

When the city identified the now-excluded lot, located along South Harmon Drive, as one of the eight it planned to sell, the legal description and exact boundaries of the lot revealed it was quite smaller and laid out differently than what city officials interpreted. City Attorney Justin Johnson said the existing lot boundaries make the lot “very difficult” to build anything on it.

“There is kind of a point that sticks up toward the middle of the land away from the beach. The problem you run into then is it makes the lot difficult to build on and utilize. You essentially lose almost half the space you can build on,” Johnson said of the lot that was removed from the auction.

By removing it from the auction, it will allow city officials to replat the lot in such a way that makes it more suitable for development. However, Johnson said the city will have to put the lot back on a ballot at an upcoming election for it to be sold due to it still being deemed as city parkland.

Despite having to sacrifice one lot in the upcoming auction, Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson is optimistic that the lots will attract good bids.

At the minimum, Everson hopes each lot will exceed $100,000 or more. Everson anticipates a few of the lots with less tree coverage and clear views of the lake could see bids well over $100,000.

A vacant lot that was removed from the city's auction sits along South Harmon Drive overlooking Lake Mitchell. The lot was initially planned to be sold, but city officials removed it to replat the lot for a future sale. Sam Fosness / Mitchell Republic

City officials were initially mulling over using realtors to sell the lake lots. But the city council opted to go with a live auction format – a move Everson said gives anyone a chance to buy them.

“We’re hoping this will bring us more revenue on the lots than we anticipated," Everson said.

Excluding the South Harmon lot removed from the auction, three are located along the shores of the south side of the lake near North Ohlman Street, while the other four are situated on the north side of the lake by North Harmon Drive. Each lot is situated in between existing residential homes.

Of the seven lots that will be auctioned, Everson said the auctioneer indicated two may see lower bids due to the heavy trees covering much of the lots. City crews have been removing trees on the respective lots to enhance the values of them ahead of the Oct. 23 auction.

Auction format

The auction will entail a multi-round format. It begins at 3 p.m. The first round will allow bids to be placed on all seven lots through a choice basis, meaning bidders can go for any of the seven lots. When first round bids for all seven lots have plateaued, the second round will begin welcoming bids on lots in the order they were chosen in round one.

Dean/Edwards Auction Real Estate and Auction, a South Dakota-based company, is conducting the auction.

“Let’s say someone bids $150,000, and they (auctioneers) ask what the bidder's choice of the lot is and they take tract 4 – which is a big lot. Then they will go back and auction the next choice of lot and keep going until they get a number for all seven lots. That’s round one,” Everson said of the auctioning process. “The caveat is if I’m the high bidder on one tract, I could bid $150,000 on all seven. Then what happens is all the lots show $150,000 for the second round, which is the minimum bid for that round.”

Everson said he’s fielded questions asking if one bidder could hypothetically buy all seven lots if they end up with the highest bids on each lot after the three rounds are done. While that could be an outcome, Everson said he thinks it’s an unlikely scenario.

“Let’s say one bidder put in the highest bids for all seven lots in round one, and one bidder really wants one or two lots but not all of them. That bidder can put higher bids in on a specific lot, which would make one bidder who wants to buy them all stuck with a much larger price tag.”

As soon as the auction concludes, the Mitchell City Council will meet and decide whether to accept the top bids. If the council rejects any bids, the lots will be deemed a no sale. That would put the lots on the open market for any interested buyers.

Everson said the council will establish a minimum price tag on the lots with the help of an appraisal team guiding the process.

According to the terms of the auction, any bidder who is awarded a lot must have a 15% non-refundable earnest money deposit, along with a signed purchase agreement on the day of the auction.

Is the timing right?

A major reason that guided the city to sell the lots was using revenue from the sales to help fund a future multimillion-dollar lake dredging project that voters will decide on in June 2024. With the uncertainty of the outcome of the June 2024 election on a $25 million loan application for dredging, selling the lots ahead of the election sparked concern for councilman Jeff Smith.

During the Aug. 7 council meeting, Smith initially made a motion to deny holding the auction for the lots. Smith, who is among the three council members who voted in favor of the lake dredging loan that was narrowly defeated in June, questioned how the council can ask residents and interested buyers to bid on lake lots when they “don’t even know what we’re doing with the lake.”

“We’re giving them no direction,” Smith said.

In response to Smith’s comment, councilman Mike Bathke said he’s convinced “now is the time” to sell the lots.

“I think you’ll be really surprised what they’re going to sell for. I don’t think it’s going to hurt us to sell them now,” Bathke said, noting he’s talked to a few people who expressed strong interest in the lots.

Revenue from the sale of the lots can be used for lake restoration efforts, including work in the Firesteel watershed where the city’s first wetland project is slated to begin in 2024.