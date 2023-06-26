In Stickney's first Donnie Days, a legacy lives on

STICKNEY, S.D — The only other time Brian Hoffman sang for his grandfather was at his mother’s 50th birthday.

His second occasion on Friday, June 23 was a good one too. Hoffman, who sings country music, took the stage to kick off the town's inaugural Donnie Days — the first formal celebration carrying on his late grandfather’s annual firework show. Hoffman said he felt his grandpa’s presence, watching over the event in spirit.

“We all felt like Grandpa was smiling down,” Hoffman said. “[He] was one of the most kind, loving people that I know. To do this event has meant so much for us.”

That night was just the first of a packed weekend of festivities, which raised $35,000 to help fund upgrades to the town's swimming pool, a point of pride for the community of about 300 people.

On Friday alone, seven dates with young, eligible bachelors were auctioned off. After that, a street dance to live music with 500 in attendance went on until midnight.

Children participate in the watermelon-eating contest at the inaugural Donnie Days celebration in Stickney, South Dakota. Photo courtesy of Brian Hoffman

On Saturday, attendees could pay to go up in a helicopter, hovering on the blue, sunny day over the town of Stickney.

"We gave out about 25, then we had to turn down just as many," said Matt Mulder, one of the original planners of the event who gave helicopter rides.

There was a 5k run, a dunk tank, a watermelon eating contest, a pie. There was even a wild donkey race, and a children's rodeo on the backs of sheep — mutton bustin.

Perhaps no other event was as big as the parade — featuring over 100 entries.

“Everything is allowed” was the call on the flyer: “Cars, trucks, tractors, floats, horses, school bands -- anything and everything.”

That spirit of open-heartedness is by all accounts in line with who Donnie was.

Around two decades ago, Donald Hoffman began selling fireworks, which would be capped with a fireworks show that was advertised to the entire community and surrounding towns.

"Each summer, he would put on a show for the kids in town," said Brian Hoffman. "He would look forward to that show, it was one of his favorite things to see the kids smile. It was what he looked forward to every year.”

"He gave away more than he ever sold," said Mulder. "My wife and I met him because we had to say thank you too him so much, he was always giving away fireworks to kids when they couldn't pay. If they had no money, he'd just load up their bag."

When Hoffman died in 2019, it wasn’t just his family that wanted to keep the tradition going — a board of people from town worked to bring the event to reality. The late June event was the first of its kind, a true Donnie Days held in his honor.

Now that legacy lives on, one watermelon rind, parade float, helicopter ride at a time.