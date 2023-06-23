Horsemen's Sports sets August date for Mitchell rodeo, lists property for sale at $1.5M

MITCHELL — A rodeo show will go on this summer.

While it won’t be a four-day rodeo in mid-July, Mitchell will host a two-day bronco and bull riding event in August at Horsemen’s Sports Arena — the rodeo grounds at the center of a tangled legal battle.

Brandon Neugebauer, president of Horsemen’s Sports Inc. — the organization that owns the arena along Highway 37 near Lake Mitchell — confirmed the event will take place Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. And the community support for the event dubbed Shootout at the Lake has been “beyond overwhelming,” Neugebauer said.

“The community has really stepped up immensely for this,” Neugebauer said.

As HSI leaders are gearing up to welcome rodeo fans to their arena once again, the rodeo grounds are listed for sale at a price tag of $1.5 million. The arena is listed under real estate agent Brian Eliason, of Mitchell.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re doing some behind-the-scenes marketing right now. But it is listed and will be advertised more soon,” Eliason said of the potential sale arena.

The Mitchell Republic spoke with Neugebauer on Thursday about this August's rodeo event. The newspaper learned of the property's sale on Friday when it was contacted by tips and also saw listing signs placed alongside Highway 37 near the rodeo grounds.

The Mitchell Republic was unable to reach Neugebauer for a follow-up comment on the sale of the property, which is 20.5 acres.

The August event is being put on by Sheldon Tobin, a Plankinton rodeo promoter who has hosted the Corn Palace Challenge rough stock event at the Corn Palace. Tobin said the Shootout at the Lake will feature rough stock events, along with mutton bustin’ and a free Friday night concert at the arena.

When Tobin was approached to bring an event to the arena, he jumped at the chance. After seeing the two-year legal dispute between the Corn Palace Stampede organization — the group that put on the rodeo and leased the arena — and Horsemen’s Sports Inc. that resulted in a April jury trial and the cancellation of the annual mid-July Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo, Tobin said he wanted to help. Hosting his own event for Mitchell area rodeo fans to take in became Tobin’s avenue to help the “show go on.”

“Let’s get back to having fun. I hope it takes stress off of everybody, and let’s just have a good time,” said Tobin, who has worked with both organizations in the past.

While Horsemen’s Sports leaders were mulling over hosting a July replacement rodeo following a judge’s decision to award Horsemen’s Sports a one-month window to host a replacement rodeo, Neugebauer said the short time window after the latest legal battles with CPS wasn’t feasible. But an August event was, he said.

“After the trial and other hearings, we decided that it wasn’t going to be possible to put on a good event by July. That’s just too short of a window to get things all set up,” Neugebauer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the trial concluded, attempts by the organizations to form an agreement to host a rodeo at the arena were unsuccessful.

“The community was the party that lost in this whole ordeal. It’s sad, but we are ready to bring some much needed rodeo action out there,” Neugebauer said.

Columns Hagen: Are you enjoying 'As the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Turns?' When you boil this cowboy battle down, this is about the almighty buckaroo and the grasp of control. And Mitchell’s rodeo scene will be much worse off for years to come because of it.

Considering CPS has the ability to remove its bleachers from the arena before the Aug. 11-12 event, Neugebauer said plans are to use the bleachers owned by Corn Palace Stampede if they haven’t been removed by then. He noted there are backup bleachers ready in the event the Corn Palace Stampede organization removes them before the Shootout at the Lake.

During a June 9 hearing, Judge David Knoff said that if the bleachers remain on site during HSI's rodeo window, HSI can use them for their event, even though the April trial jury granted their ownership to CPS.

Scenes from final night of the 50th annual Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo on July 18, 2021 at Horseman's Sports Arena. Mitchell Republic file photo

Tobin will be bringing his bucking chutes and setting up VIP tables scattered around the arena. According to Tobin, a stock contractor based in Montana will be supplying the broncos and bulls for the Shootout at the Lake event.

Although the bronco and bull riding event isn’t sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), Tobin said the local and area sponsorship support has shown they are just as excited for it despite it not being a PRCA rodeo.

“I’ve never seen that many sponsors come to me and want to get in on this. It’s been overwhelming, like a tidal wave,” Tobin said.

As for future plans, Neugebauer said HSI leaders are interested in hosting larger-scale rodeos at the arena. It also has its monthly team roping jackpot event on Sunday, June 25 and has plans for its large team roping event over Labor Day weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a new rodeo group made up primarily of former Corn Palace Stampede members has entered a 20-year lease agreement with the city of Mitchell to build a new rodeo arena near the airport. If the new rodeo arena plans materialize, it could mean HSI and the Mitchell Rodeo Foundation organization would host competing summer rodeos on the north side of Mitchell.