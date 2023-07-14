Gregory police officer arrested for DUI, possession of firearm while intoxicated

MILLER, S.D. — A policeman for the city of Gregory who was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while intoxicated is still on active duty, according to Chief of Police Doug Catts.

Jeremy Atkins, 38, was taken into custody on June 16 after he was arrested in Miller. He is scheduled for his initial appearance at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 at the Hand County Courthouse.

Catts told the Mitchell Republic this week that Atkins, who was hired in January as a Gregory police officer, is still on active duty and he has not been suspended.

A traffic ticket says the arrest occurred at 5:02 p.m. near North Broadway and Ninth Street in Miller. He was released on a personal recognizance bond by agreeing to make all court appearances, obey all laws and not be in possession of alcohol, consume illegal drugs, alcohol or enter places that serve alcohol.

A police report from the arrest has not been filed. Hand County Sheriff Shane Croeni declined to comment on the case when reached by phone Friday.

An official with the city of Gregory said Atkins is paid $22 an hour.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Mitchell Republic does not report on all DUIs cases. However, because this incident involved a public official, elected official or other notable community member, the Mitchell Republic felt this case was necessary to report.