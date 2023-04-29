GALLERY: Auto Cross 4-29-23

4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-1.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-2.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-3.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-4.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-5.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-6.jpg
Grant Reimnitz drives his 2001 Volkswagen Beetle through the autocross course on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-7.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-8.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-9.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-10.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-11.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-12.jpg
Kurt Chenoweth drives his 1970 Dodge Challenger through the track during an autocross race on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-13.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-14.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-15.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-16.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-17.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-18.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-19.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-20.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-21.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-22.jpg
Jeff Corey drives his 2005 Lotus Elise through the track during an autocross race on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-23.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-24.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-25.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-26.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-27.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-28.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-29.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-30.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-31.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-32.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-33.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-34.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-35.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-36.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-37.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-38.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-39.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-40.jpg
Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic