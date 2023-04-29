GALLERY: Auto Cross 4-29-23

1 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-1.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-2.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-3.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-4.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-5.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-6.jpg Grant Reimnitz drives his 2001 Volkswagen Beetle through the autocross course on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-7.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-8.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-9.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-10.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-11.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-12.jpg Kurt Chenoweth drives his 1970 Dodge Challenger through the track during an autocross race on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-13.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-14.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-15.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-16.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-17.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-18.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-19.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-20.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-21.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-22.jpg Jeff Corey drives his 2005 Lotus Elise through the track during an autocross race on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

23 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-23.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

24 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-24.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

25 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-25.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

26 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-26.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

27 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-27.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

28 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-28.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

29 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-29.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

30 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-30.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

31 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-31.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

32 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-32.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

33 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-33.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

34 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-34.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

35 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-35.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

36 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-36.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

37 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-37.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

38 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-38.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

39 of 40: 4-29-23AutoCrossIversonAuto-39.jpg Scenes from the autocross performance driving by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic