GALLERY: 7-6-23 farming photos

7-6-23Crop-WeedSpraying-1.jpg
Corn stalks stand tall in a field on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23Crop-WeedSpraying-2.jpg
Corn stalks stand tall in a field on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23Crop-WeedSpraying-3.jpg
A sprinkler line runs through a corn field on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23Crop-WeedSpraying-4.jpg
A tractor sprays weed killer on a field of soy beans on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23Crop-WeedSpraying-5.jpg
A tractor sprays weed killer on a field of soy beans on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23Crop-WeedSpraying-6.jpg
A tractor sprays weed killer on a field of soy beans on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23Crop-WeedSpraying-7.jpg
A tractor sprays weed killer on a field of soy beans on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23Crop-WeedSpraying-8.jpg
A tractor sprays weed killer on a field of soy beans on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23Crop-WeedSpraying-9.jpg
A tractor sprays weed killer on a field of soy beans on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23Crop-WeedSpraying-10.jpg
A tractor sprays weed killer on a field of soy beans on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23Crop-WeedSpraying-11.jpg
A tractor drives through a field of soy beans spraying to kill weeds on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23Crop-WeedSpraying-12.jpg
A tractor sprays weed killer on a field of soy beans on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23DroneCropPhotos-1.jpg
Corn stalks stand tall in a field on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23DroneCropPhotos-2.jpg
Corn stalks stand tall in a field on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23DroneCropPhotos-3.jpg
Corn stalks stand tall in a field on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-6-23DroneCropPhotos-4.jpg
Water pools in a field of soy beans on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic