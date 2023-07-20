GALLERY: 7-20-23 Lake Mitchell Algae

1 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-1.jpg Green algae sits along the bank of Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-2.jpg Green algae sits along the bank of Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-3.jpg Signs warning of algae blooms posted along Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-4.jpg Signs warning of algae blooms posted along Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-5.jpg White foam washes up on shore of a beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-6.jpg White foam washes up on shore of a beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-7.jpg White foam washes up on shore of a beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-8.jpg Algae builds up in Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-9.jpg Algae builds up in Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-10.jpg Signs warning of algae blooms posted along Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-11.jpg Signs warning of algae blooms posted along Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-12.jpg Signs warning of algae blooms posted along Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-13.jpg Algae washes up along Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-14.jpg A clump of algae rests at the shore of Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-15.jpg A deer print indented into the sands of Sandy Beach next to algae build up in Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-16.jpg Algae washes up along Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-17.jpg Algae washes up along Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-18.jpg Algae clings to a rock on the shore of Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-19.jpg Algae washes up along Sandy Beach at Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-20.jpg Signs warning of algae blooms posted at the Public Beach of Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-21.jpg Algae builds up along the shore of Lake Mitchell's Public Beach on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 23: 7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-22.jpg Algae builds up along the shore of Lake Mitchell's Public Beach on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic