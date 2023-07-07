Frostbite's ice cream truck brrr-ings classic summertime business to Mitchell

MITCHELL — Say hello again to those sweet summer memories as Mitchell has a new ice cream truck, and people are taking notice.

Two weeks ago, Frostbite's Ice Cream came rolling down the street, PA system playing an ice-cream themed playlist, kids of all ages running after the van playfully painted each color of the rainbow.

Inside the converted postal truck, Timaysha Baldwin, Frostbite's owner, is joined by her four kids, who sit drawing and reading books between passing out treats. It's a bit cramped between them and the ice cream freezer.

But it's fun, said her oldest daughter Elsa, 12, smiling. She said her favorite part is getting to help out the little kids who come, and are unsure what to pick. Her brother Alexander — at 10, the second-oldest — likes it as well. That includes hanging out with his mother and his three sisters.

The business was started by Baldwin two weeks ago and became Mitchell’s only ice cream truck, an idea she had toyed with for years. She set up a Facebook advertising page, hoping for the best. But she never could’ve expected what came next.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I launched the Facebook page and then people just started sharing away. It blew up overnight, I think I had like 250 shares within the first 12 hours,” said Baldwin, who has been selling with the help of her four children.

Since then, she has already had to restock twice, and has received numerous requests on Facebook, including birthday parties of all ages — coming up, she will be at parties for individuals ages 10 and 21. She has been asked to be at August’s First Fridays on Main — a popular Mitchell monthly summer street festival.

The idea for the ice-cream truck is one she has had for a while now. Baldwin’s aunt also owned an ice cream truck, which she ran as a side business until she died five years ago. These last couple of summers, Baldwin — who was a longtime in-home daycare provider — has felt the itch to do it, remembering the smiles her aunt brought to customers. Then when she closed her daycare this year, she decided to take the plunge.

“I was getting more serious about getting one this year. ‘I was like, I really should do it.’ It's been years that I’ve been thinking about doing this when summer rolls around,” Baldwin said.

Timaysha Baldwin's ice-cream truck, pictured in Mitchell on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Kai Englisch / Mitchell Republic

But one of the issues was finding a truck.

“I reached out to my uncle to see if he had my aunt’s truck after she passed away five years ago and he no longer did," Baldwin said. "My sister lives in Florida and my parents are in Dallas, Texas, so I was prepared to fly down and everything.”

Then a week later while browsing through ads while at her daughter’s swimming lessons, she saw an ad for an ice cream truck fashioned from a repurposed postal truck a lot closer to home — in Sioux Falls.

Since then she and her kids have touched up the paint — she said she plans to repaint it like a 1950’s style truck, as well as adding in an awning for longer events.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was another ice cream truck started in 2019 that has since closed down. To ensure that doesn’t happen, Baldwin said that she plans to be actively involved in the community, to use the opportunity she said “God has given” her to give back to the community. She has plans to work with local businesses, offering free treats to local organizations that help youth and elderly in the community. Baldwin said that she hopes to continue doing the ice cream operation for years to come.

“We're definitely going to put some money into it and keep it rolling," she said. "Because I don't want to just have it for a summer and then not do it, you know? It's too fun.”