Flurry of residential opposition causes McCook County halt on building permits for six CAFOs

SALEM, S.D. — The McCook County Commission has pulled the plug on building permits until December for six hog-rearing projects that have received considerable landowner opposition.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the commission unanimously decided to pass a moratorium on issuing building permits for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), halting six pending hog CAFO projects that were applied for by Stockwell Pork in July. Those proposed projects elicited about 80 letters of public input, largely in opposition — signaling the latest clash between residents and ag-minded interests.

The intent of the pause is to give the commission time to research the applications and potentially amend county ordinances, which could ultimately decide if the feedlots will be allowed to be built, said McCook County Zoning Administrator Cori Kaufmann.

“No decisions will be made on any of the six applications until we come out of moratorium,” Kaufmann said.

The commission will begin reviewing zoning regulations on Aug. 15 during a public hearing, Kaufmann said on Wednesday. The meeting could result in amendments, and an early lifting of the moratorium. The commission will have until Dec. 1 to consider changes. On that date, normal regulations will go back into effect, clearing the way for the CAFOs to be built.

Notably, all six applications are for an area within the boundaries of the 200-person Spring Valley Township, which is southeast of Canistota and north of Monroe. The township is in the southeast corner of the county and neighbors Minnehaha and Turner counties.

Of the 80 some letters received, many of the ones in protest are from people living in a one-mile radius of a proposed building, Kaufmann said.

The clash comes as increased housing construction is spilling into agricultural areas. All six of the CAFOs are in agriculturally-zoned land that limits building density to one every 40 acres, Kaufmann said. But McCook County — about 80 percent agriculturally-zoned land, Kaufmann said — is bumping up against those density caps due to a rise in homebuilding, leading to conflict.

The four-month pause comes after an emergency moratorium was enacted at a July 13 special meeting of the McCook County Commission, after two applications were received on July 6 and were met with much landowner opposition.

At that meeting, clashes fought largely by attorneys hinged around the distance CAFOs need to be from houses. Attorney Roger Gerlach — on behalf of an opposing resident Peter Begeman — accused applicants Bernard and Lloyd Stockwell of purposefully eluding county regulations, according to meeting minutes. By applying for 400-head operations, they fall below the minimum 500-head number that the county uses to define CAFOs. That would allow them to bypass county regulations stating that CAFO operations need to be at least a half-mile away from dwellings, Gerlach said.

Bernard Stockwell is the registered agent for Stockwell Pork, the company applying for all six building permits. The company was filed on June 7 — one month before the first two applications were entered.

To reach the minimum 500-head number for oversight by county CAFO regulation, each operation would have to have 1,250 hogs, using the number for finisher swine — hogs over 300 pounds. That's because the amount one animal adds to the head count figure varies by the size of hogs.

According to meeting minutes, Bernard Stockwell claimed he was doing a favor for Peter Begeman by building smaller barns. Stockwell originally wanted to build a 2,400-head operation, but agreed to downsize because Begeman received a building permit nearby for a house. Stockewell indicated he was taking a huge concession due to the decreased efficiency of smaller operations, according to the meeting minutes.

In the July 13 meeting, attorney Mike Nadolski, who represents the Stockwells, argued that the applications follow the current county regulations. He claimed the decision to enact a moratorium would violate state law, which requires that in order for the county to adopt an emergency moratorium, there must be concerns about “public health, safety, and general welfare.”

In an interview with the Republic on Aug. 4, Mike Fink, the McCook County State’s Attorney, said that he believes the county has legal standing to issue both the emergency moratorium, and the long-term one passed on Tuesday.

"It's my opinion that McCook County had authority to issue a moratorium," Fink said. He referenced language used by South Dakota law. "When a county is faced with an emergency situation, it can take steps to protect the 'health, safety and general welfare' of the people in the county."

The clash over the CAFOs is not the only moratorium on the McCook County Commissioners' docket currently; they will meet next week at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to decide whether or not to place a moratorium on a solar energy farm proposed for building by Grant Solar, which has a branch based in Pierre. In February, another solar farm withdrew its application from McCook County after facing heavy local opposition.