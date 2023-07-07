First Lake Mitchell public health watch issued for 2023

MITCHELL — The first public health watch status of the year for Lake Mitchell was issued on Wednesday, July 5, as visible algal blooms become more prominent.

The watch status is in effect until further notice. The city of Mitchell advises for individuals to stay away from the Public Beach area at Lake Mitchell, and away from any visible algae blooms.

Water quality tests are traditionally done on Lake Mitchell weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The city of Mitchell tests for E. Coli at the Public Beach, Sandy Beach and the Campground Beach. Microcystin testing is done at the Public Beach, Sandy Beach and the center of Lake Mitchell. The issuing of public health watches or warnings is based on the concentration of microcystin toxins in the lake. On June 28, microcystin levels were measured at 4.5 parts per billion, which is the highest rate in the lake since 2021.

A public health watch is issued when microcystin levels surpass 4 parts per billion and are below 8 ppb, with warnings issued when the microcystin levels exceed 8 ppb.

No advisories were issued regarding the lake's water quality in 2022, which is when the microcystin levels never surpassed 1.5 parts per billion at its highest point .

ADVERTISEMENT

The city also tests for phosphorus levels in the lake. The phosphorus count in the center of Lake Mitchell went down over the previous week on June 28 to a rate of 830 parts per billion. It was at its season high of 920 parts per billion on June 21.

Lake Mitchell's is already surpassing the relatively benign year of phosphorus testing in the lake in 2022, in which its highest rate of phosphorus parts per billion was 840 in August. The highest rate in 2021 was 1070 ppb in late September, while the lake had a high of 1420 in mid-July 2020, a high of 1380 in 2019 and 1440 in 2018.