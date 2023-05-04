First Fridays on Main lineup kicks off on May 5 for 2023

MITCHELL — A new season of First Fridays on Main in Mitchell kicks off this weekend, setting the table for summer 2023.

The opening event — themed the “Great Outdoors” — will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5 and is free and open to the public. Tyndall-based band Startz and Endz will kick off the music schedule and will play from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Corn Palace Plaza stage, and the event will include a car show from Crusin’ for a Cause. Modern Woodmen financial services will also present its Hometown Hero award at 7 p.m.

Each month’s event includes live music, food trucks, local vendors, beer sales from local businesses, inflatables and kids games and adult activities, each of which will vary monthly.

In addition to May 5, the additional First Friday dates for 2023 include:



June 2 — theme: "Garden Party" / music: Starfire Band

July 7 — theme: "You're A Firework" / music: The 1270s

Thursday, Aug. 3 (to coincide with the annual Pre-Sturgis Party)

Sept. 1. — theme: "Paw-ty Time" / music: Donwinkle Productions

Mitchell Main Street and Beyond has hosted a monthly downtown event series since 2015 and moved the event from Thursdays to Fridays in 2018. That is also when the event moved to the Corn Palace Plaza at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Main Street.

With each occurrence of First Friday, Main Street is closed to vehicle traffic from Fifth and Seventh avenues.