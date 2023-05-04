99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
First Fridays on Main lineup kicks off on May 5 for 2023

The opening event — themed the “Great Outdoors” — will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5 and is free and open to the public.

A banner displays the sponsors for First Fridays on Main.
By Mitchell Republic
May 04, 2023 at 2:07 PM

MITCHELL — A new season of First Fridays on Main in Mitchell kicks off this weekend, setting the table for summer 2023.

The opening event — themed the “Great Outdoors” — will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5 and is free and open to the public. Tyndall-based band Startz and Endz will kick off the music schedule and will play from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Corn Palace Plaza stage, and the event will include a car show from Crusin’ for a Cause. Modern Woodmen financial services will also present its Hometown Hero award at 7 p.m.

Each month’s event includes live music, food trucks, local vendors, beer sales from local businesses, inflatables and kids games and adult activities, each of which will vary monthly.

In addition to May 5, the additional First Friday dates for 2023 include:

  • June 2 — theme: "Garden Party" / music: Starfire Band
  • July 7 — theme: "You're A Firework" / music: The 1270s
  • Thursday, Aug. 3 (to coincide with the annual Pre-Sturgis Party)
  • Sept. 1. — theme: "Paw-ty Time" / music: Donwinkle Productions

Mitchell Main Street and Beyond has hosted a monthly downtown event series since 2015 and moved the event from Thursdays to Fridays in 2018. That is also when the event moved to the Corn Palace Plaza at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Main Street.
With each occurrence of First Friday, Main Street is closed to vehicle traffic from Fifth and Seventh avenues.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
