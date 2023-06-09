Fire crew quickly respond to Thursday afternoon house fire

MITCHELL — At approximately 2:53 pm Thursday afternoon the Mitchell fire department received a call informing them of a large fire on the deck of a residential home in Mitchell.

A fan sits outside blowing into the house of a structure fire near the 1000 block on East Forth Avenue on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

One person was in the building at the time of the fire, and was unharmed. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A fire engine parks outside of a structure fire near the 1000 block on East Forth Avenue on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

No damage was done to the main structure of the home, but the back addition was deemed a total lose.

EDITORS NOTE: More information to be added as story develops.