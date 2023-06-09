99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Fire crew quickly respond to Thursday afternoon house fire

The fire was located at 1005 East 4th Avenue, in Mitchell.

6-8-23StructureFire1005E4th-1.jpg
Mitchell fire crew work on putting out a structure fire near the 1000 block on East Forth Avenue on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 11:25 AM

MITCHELL — At approximately 2:53 pm Thursday afternoon the Mitchell fire department received a call informing them of a large fire on the deck of a residential home in Mitchell.

6-8-23StructureFire1005E4th-3.jpg
A fan sits outside blowing into the house of a structure fire near the 1000 block on East Forth Avenue on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

One person was in the building at the time of the fire, and was unharmed. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

6-8-23StructureFire1005E4th-5.jpg
A fire engine parks outside of a structure fire near the 1000 block on East Forth Avenue on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

No damage was done to the main structure of the home, but the back addition was deemed a total lose.

EDITORS NOTE: More information to be added as story develops.

