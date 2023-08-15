Finding rescue horses a home: Dakota Showdown challenge helps bring new life and home for neglected horses

MITCHELL — As Kaylee Peel guided a horse through a series of obstacles in an outdoor arena on Saturday, she gently patted the horse and spoke softly to it.

The horse Peel was training during the Dakota Showdown Horse Trainer Challenge had been neglected and malnourished just a few years ago until Tiffany Ring came to its rescue. As she’s done for hundreds of other neglected horses in the state through the rescue organization she leads out of Scotland, S.D., Ring helped the horse recover from years of abuse.

The next task for Ring was finding the horse a new home, which she accomplished by hosting the second annual Dakota Showdown Horse Trainer Challenge on Saturday and Sunday in Mitchell.

“The whole goal is to find a new home for the horse and teach them because a trained horse is an adoptable horse,” Ring said. “Training is expensive, and the trainers have to demote a lot of time. But they love these horses.”

The love for the horses can be seen in Michelle Gilles, a Minnesota trainer who has devoted much of her life to caring for neglected horses. And the 49-year-old plans on training until her body no longer allows it.

“For 10 years, I did nonprofit rescuing myself. Now I train horses. Taking in the ones from the rescues like this is giving back to the horses that have given me so much in my life,” Gilles said, as she walked her rescue horse into the arena on the south edge of Mitchell.

Michelle Gilles, a Minnesota horse trainer, tends to a rescue horse on Saturday in Mitchell during the second annual Dakota Showdown Horse Trainer Challenge. Sam Fosness / Mitchell Republic

Nursing traumatized and neglected horses is a challenging process, but Ring, executive director of Gentle Spirits Horses Rescue, said finding a home is even more difficult. That’s what inspired the creation of the Dakota Showdown — an event that brings together experienced trainers like Gilles and horses in search of a good home.

“It combines rescue horses and ponies with trainers who are willing to work together for 100 to 120 days to help the horses find a new home,” Ring said, noting the Dakota Showdown two-day event is the finale of the challenge.

The trainers are scored on their abilities to get their horse to follow their directions and complete a variety of tasks. Horses are scored based on their performance in the challenge.

Approved bidders seeking to buy horses in the event watch the competition and bid on horses of their choice. The goal is to attract a buyer for each horse by the end of the competition.

The rescue horses featured in the event were provided by Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue and Little Hooves Miniature Horse Rescue based out of White, South Dakota.

“Each horse has a story,” Ring said of the horses in the challenge.

One of the horse’s featured in the Dakota Showdown was once a prized racing horse that won $82,000 on race tracks but wound up abandoned and starving in a desolate South Dakota pasture.

That same horse on Saturday had adoption bids coming in as high as $2,000, ultimately resulting in a new home for the former race horse.

“We rehabbed her, and then these trainers got her riding and doing well,” Ring said of the rescue horse. “They are not all broken-down horses. They’re good horses in bad circumstances that have all the potential in the world.”

Kaylee Peel, a horse trainer, guides the rescue horse she was paired with on Saturday in Mitchell during the second annual Dakota Showdown Horse Trainer Challenge. Sam Fosness / Mitchell Republic

Although the Dakota Showdown has shed more light on the prevalence of horse neglect and abuse in the state, Ring said it’s been an issue for years. Her Scotland rescue facility can take in 60 to 70 horses at any given time, she said.

“We work with law enforcement to take in horses. We work with families in crisis for families that may have had a death in the family or job loss, and we take in those horses to help the family. We take in any owner surrendered horses as well,” Ring said, noting there is an intake fee for surrendered horses.

The event provided Peel a rewarding experience last year and gave her an opportunity to take her training skills to the next level. The positive experience she had last year brought the budding West River South Dakota horse trainer back this year.

Trainers see opportunity to improve

For Peel, watching the horse she’s paired with “transform into the perfect everyday partner” brings her joy and fuels her passion as a trainer.

“It’s rewarding to see the rescue horses find another chance at getting a home,” Peel said.

Peel participated in the inaugural Dakota Showdown horse trainer challenge.

While there’s fun in the challenge for the trainers, their skills are put to the test. The trainers are paired with a horse they’ve never met until the competition begins, and Peel knows from experience how challenging that can be.

“The horse that was described to me over the phone before doing this last year was 100% polar opposite of the horse I picked up from the trainer that she’d (horse) been with for like two weeks. She had gone very far backwards and was very problematic,” Peel said of the horse she trained in last year’s Dakota Showdown.

Looking to the future, Ring said she plans to make Mitchell the permanent host site of the Dakota Showdown.