Fatal crashes in SD down 10% compared to last year, DOT leaders hope new road safety features reduce crashes

The number one cause of fatal crashes in South Dakota is a single-vehicle running off roads, while the second is intersection crashes, SDDOT official Mike Behm said.

Authorities with Hanson County Sheriff's Office and Davison County Sheriff's Office work to clear the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on March 31, 2022 at the intersection of 413th Avenue and Old Mill Road near the east edge of Mitchell. The blue Mini Cooper was one of the vehicles involved in the crash, causing serious damage to the vehicle. People involved in the crash sustained injuries and were transported to Mitchell's hospital.
Sam Fosness / Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:13 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Although the number of fatal crashes this year along South Dakota’s roads are on pace to be lower than last year, the state’s Department of Transportation is rolling out new features in hopes of improving road safety.

As of Wednesday, the number of fatal crashes this year in the state were down 10% from the same time period in 2022. According to data provided by South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety, 38 fatal crashes have been recorded this year. In 2022, the state saw 102 fatal crashes, down 19 from the previous year’s total.

While the downward trend in fatal crashes marks improvement in vehicle safety, Mike Behm, director of planning and engineering with SDDOT, said “one fatal crash is too many.”

“We have way too many people die on our state highways and roads every year,” Behm said.

During Wednesday’s annual Statewide Transportation Improvement Program meeting in Sioux Falls, officials with the SDDOT provided an overview of the safety projects they are implementing on South Dakota’s roads.

Travis Dressen, a Mitchell region engineer with SDDOT, said 29 shoulder-widening and grading projects are planned for roads throughout the Mitchell region in 2024. The Mitchell region encompasses the southeast and south-central portion of the state.

“The shoulder-widening projects will mitigate the roadway departure crashes that are really prevalent in South Dakota,” Dressen said. “Grading projects enhance the roadway geometry, flatten hills and strategy our curbs.”

The number one cause of fatal crashes in South Dakota is a single-vehicle running off roads, while the second is intersection crashes, Behm said.

“We have a lot of intersections on the over 80,000 miles of roads in our state,” Behm said.

Dressen said there are nine standalone road safety projects in store for roads in the Mitchell region as well.

“Those strategies range anywhere from intersection realignment to permanent traffic control changes. We have six locations identified for high-friction surface treatment,” Dressen said.

High friction surface treatment helps icy roads become more skid-resistant during the winter elements. According to Behm, the surface treatment has led to an 80% reduction in crashes on roads where the treatment is applied.

In 2026, the state will welcome its first median cable guardrails on a stretch of roads. Officials did not specify where the first median guardrails will be installed. Dressen said the median guardrail projects will aim to reduce crashes that are caused by vehicles crossing the median strips separating two-way traffic patterns.

Another key safety feature that has been installed throughout the state is rumble strips, which are grooved lines carved into the shoulder and center lines of highways and interstates. The strips then vibrate vehicles when driven onto them, alerting drivers they are crossing traffic lines.

Shown here is a patch of rumble strips along Interstate 90 on the edge of Mitchell.
Sam Fosness / Republic

Behm said center line rumble strips have reduced head-on collisions by 62% since being installed in the state’s roads several years ago. The DOT added center line rumble strips to 350 miles of roads around the state last year.

While the handful of safety features are one way the SDDOT is aiming to reduce crashes, Behm said seatbelts and refraining from distracted driving remain critical driving habits to improve road safety.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
