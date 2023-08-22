Extreme heatwave won't stop Corn Palace Festival from bringing music, rides and fun in downtown Mitchell

MITCHELL — As the Corn Palace Festival rolls into downtown Wednesday through Sunday, so too has an extreme heatwave.

Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway anticipates the 102-degree forecast for the opening day followed by a 90-degree scorcher on Thursday will impact attendance in the early half of the festival. The heat won’t stop the packed lineup of events and entertainment that’s featured in this year’s festival.

“We’re going to take a hit Wednesday with the heat. Our vendors understand that, and we hope our visitors do as well. But there’s not much we can do about the heat, so we are going to do the best we can,” Greenway said. “We have a lot on deck that will offer plenty of fun for all.”

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued an excessive heat warning for Mitchell and the surrounding area until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Headlining this year’s music entertainment lineup is rising country music star Michael Ray with Dylan Marlowe and Rock of Ages Band. The Michael Ray and Dylan Marlowe concert is slated for Friday night inside the Corn Palace, while Rock of Ages Band will take the stage on Saturday night.

Greenway said ticket sales have been slow for this year’s headline artists, but he’s anticipating stronger sales at the box office on the night of the performances. Tickets for each of the main acts are $25.

The Corn Palace Plaza will feature a wide array of live music every night of the five-day festival. Popular local artists and bands will make up some of the entertainment lineup playing at the outdoor plaza stage.

New to this year’s festival is the Corn Palace Pedal Pull, a local pedal pull competition for youth to participate in. The kids pedal pull will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Corn Palace Plaza.

“We host the national pedal pull here every year, but we’ve never hosted our own local Corn Palace pedal pull. So that will be exciting for us to bring that new event,” he said.

Carnival rides will open each evening at 4 p.m. The rides will be set up along Main Street stretching from Seventh to Ninth avenues.

Food vendors will be set up along Main Street stretching from Fifth through Seventh avenues. Greenway said alcohol will be permitted in the food vendor area this year.

“We have everything from an authentic Mexican food vendor to steak tip vendors,” Greenway said.