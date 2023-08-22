Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Extreme heatwave won't stop Corn Palace Festival from bringing music, rides and fun in downtown Mitchell

“We have a lot on deck that will offer plenty of fun for all,” Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway said of this year's lineup of events and entertainment.

082721.CornPalaceFestival21.JPG
Scenes from the Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 in downtown Mitchell.
Mitchell Republic file photo
Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Today at 2:44 PM

MITCHELL — As the Corn Palace Festival rolls into downtown Wednesday through Sunday, so too has an extreme heatwave.

Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway anticipates the 102-degree forecast for the opening day followed by a 90-degree scorcher on Thursday will impact attendance in the early half of the festival. The heat won’t stop the packed lineup of events and entertainment that’s featured in this year’s festival.

“We’re going to take a hit Wednesday with the heat. Our vendors understand that, and we hope our visitors do as well. But there’s not much we can do about the heat, so we are going to do the best we can,” Greenway said. “We have a lot on deck that will offer plenty of fun for all.”

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued an excessive heat warning for Mitchell and the surrounding area until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Headlining this year’s music entertainment lineup is rising country music star Michael Ray with Dylan Marlowe and Rock of Ages Band. The Michael Ray and Dylan Marlowe concert is slated for Friday night inside the Corn Palace, while Rock of Ages Band will take the stage on Saturday night.

Greenway said ticket sales have been slow for this year’s headline artists, but he’s anticipating stronger sales at the box office on the night of the performances. Tickets for each of the main acts are $25.

Corn Palace Festival29.jpg
Local
Mayor to Palace board: ‘Get your butts in gear’ on festival music lineup
Typically, the Corn Palace Festival shows have already been announced and tickets should be on sale. Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway said it’s been a struggle this year securing acts.
Jun 7
 · 
By  Luke Hagen

The Corn Palace Plaza will feature a wide array of live music every night of the five-day festival. Popular local artists and bands will make up some of the entertainment lineup playing at the outdoor plaza stage.

New to this year’s festival is the Corn Palace Pedal Pull, a local pedal pull competition for youth to participate in. The kids pedal pull will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Corn Palace Plaza.

“We host the national pedal pull here every year, but we’ve never hosted our own local Corn Palace pedal pull. So that will be exciting for us to bring that new event,” he said.

Corn Palace Festival13.jpg
Local
Country music artist Michael Ray, Rock of Ages band to headline 2023 Corn Palace Festival entertainment
Thursday’s announcement of the 2023 Corn Palace Festival brought an end to a long wait for Mitchell area music fans. Typically, the Corn Palace Festival entertainment lineup is announced by spring.
Jul 6
 · 
By  Sam Fosness

Carnival rides will open each evening at 4 p.m. The rides will be set up along Main Street stretching from Seventh to Ninth avenues.

Food vendors will be set up along Main Street stretching from Fifth through Seventh avenues. Greenway said alcohol will be permitted in the food vendor area this year.

“We have everything from an authentic Mexican food vendor to steak tip vendors,” Greenway said.

Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Sam Fosness joined the Mitchell Republic in May 2018. He was raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in English. During his time in college, Fosness worked as a news and sports reporter for The Volante newspaper.
