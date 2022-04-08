Ever wondered what a day calving is like when the South Dakota weather is wicked?

DIMOCK, S.D. — The sound of mother cows calling for their newly born calves was heard through the howling wind. Despite the cold, whipping winds and sleet, calving season does not stop.

Many cattle farmers across the Midwest schedule a two- to three-month calving season in the spring. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, keeping a controlled birthing schedule can help farmers maintain improved nutrient, health and marketing management due to animal similarity throughout the year.

Dimock cattle farmers and father-son duo Wayne and Collin Gronseth welcomed the Mitchell Republic to their farm, approximately one mile north of Dimock, on Thursday April 7, to capture the scenes of the dwindling days of calving season on a South Dakota cattle farm.