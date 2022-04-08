Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Ever wondered what a day calving is like when the South Dakota weather is wicked?

The Mitchell Republic spent a day on the farm to see what calving season looks like first-hand.

GronsethCattleFarm-62.jpg
Wayne Gronseth takes a drive through a cattle pen on a cattle farm near Dimock on April 7, 2022.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
April 08, 2022 at 4:05 PM

DIMOCK, S.D. — The sound of mother cows calling for their newly born calves was heard through the howling wind. Despite the cold, whipping winds and sleet, calving season does not stop.

Many cattle farmers across the Midwest schedule a two- to three-month calving season in the spring. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, keeping a controlled birthing schedule can help farmers maintain improved nutrient, health and marketing management due to animal similarity throughout the year.

Dimock cattle farmers and father-son duo Wayne and Collin Gronseth welcomed the Mitchell Republic to their farm, approximately one mile north of Dimock, on Thursday April 7, to capture the scenes of the dwindling days of calving season on a South Dakota cattle farm.

GronsethCattleFarm-1.jpg
1/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-2.jpg
2/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-3.jpg
3/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-4.jpg
4/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-5.jpg
5/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-6web.jpg
6/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-7.jpg
7/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-8.jpg
8/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-9.jpg
9/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-10.jpg
10/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-11.jpg
11/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-12.jpg
12/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-13.jpg
13/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-14.jpg
14/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-16.jpg
15/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-17.jpg
16/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-19.jpg
17/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-20.jpg
18/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-21.jpg
19/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-22.jpg
20/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-25.jpg
21/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-26.jpg
22/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-27.jpg
23/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-29.jpg
24/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm during calving season on April 7, 2022 near Dimock SD.
GronsethCattleFarm-31web.jpg
25/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-32.jpg
26/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-34.jpg
27/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-35.jpg
28/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-36.jpg
29/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-37.jpg
30/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-38.jpg
31/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-39.jpg
32/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-40.jpg
33/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-41.jpg
34/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-42.jpg
35/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-43.jpg
36/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-44.jpg
37/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-47web.jpg
38/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-48.jpg
39/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-49.jpg
40/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-51.jpg
41/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-52.jpg
42/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-54.jpg
43/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-55.jpg
44/59: A cow lies with five calves on Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-56.jpg
45/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-57.jpg
46/59: Wayne Gronseth pets a calf on a cattle farm near Dimock on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-59.jpg
47/59: Wayne Gronseth attempts to direct a calf on a cattle farm near Dimock on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-60.jpg
48/59: Wayne Gronseth pets a calf on a cattle farm near Dimock on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-62.jpg
49/59: Wayne Gronseth takes a drive on a cattle farm near Dimock on April, 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-65.jpg
50/59: Wayne Gronseth tags a calf on a cattle farm near Dimock on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-68.jpg
51/59: Scenes from the Gronseth cattle farm near Dimock during calving season on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-69.jpg
52/59: A cow is contained in a chute as it prepares to give birth at a cattle farm near Dimock on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-71.jpg
53/59: Collin Gronseth dons an OB sleeve while preparing to assist a cow give birth at a cattle farm near Dimock on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-72.jpg
54/59: A cow is contained in a small pen as it prepares to give birth at a cattle farm near Dimock on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-73.jpg
55/59: Collin Gronseth prepares to assist with the birth of a calf on a cattle farm near Dimock on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-74.jpg
56/59: Collin Gronseth, front, and his father Wayne, back, assist with the birth of a calf on a cattle farm near Dimock on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-75.jpg
57/59: Collin Gronseth, front, and his father Wayne, back, assist with the birth of a calf on a cattle farm near Dimock on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-76.jpg
58/59: Wayne Gronseth stands over a newborn calf at a cattle farm near Dimock on April 7, 2022.
GronsethCattleFarm-77.jpg
59/59: Collin Gronseth, left, reaches down to grab a newborn calf after he and his father, Wayne, right, assist with calving at a cattle near Dimock on April 7, 2022.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
Green algae flows along the western bank of Lake Mitchell just north of the amphitheater on Wednesday afternoon. (Matt Gade/Republic)
Local
Council approves putting $25M Lake Mitchell dredging loan to public vote, election set for June 4, 2024
13h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
7-3-23Fireworks-4.jpg
Local
Police: Fireworks shot through window near Mitchell Main Street
17h ago
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-6.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: The Lions Club clean up the aftermath of the Fourth
18h ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_6717.JPG
Members Only
Local
Vietnam-era Cobra helicopter brought to Chamberlain, adding to growing Veterans Park display
2d ago
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
070623.N.DR.AFBPRESIDENT1.JPG
Business
American Farm Bureau Federation leadership talks crop insurance, labor, farming succession at Mitchell stop
18h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
IMG_9141.JPG
Sports
Mitchell city golf tournament to host junior competition for first time
2d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge