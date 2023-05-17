DWU announces hiring of new vice president for finance and administration

MITCHELL — Jodi Landgaard has been hired as Dakota Wesleyan University's vice president of finance and administration, it was announced Wednesday. She replaces Theresa Kriese, who recently accepted the position of business manager for the Mitchell School District.

Landgaard serves as the vice president of finance and facilities for Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Worthington, Minnesota. Landgaard also served one year as interim executive vice president and eight years as the college’s director of financial aid. She has also worked as a project manager for Prairie Holdings Group, and for Circle C Foods, Express Personnel and Citibank. Landgaard holds an MBA from the University of South Dakota and a B.A. from Dakota Wesleyan in Business Administration.

“It’s a testament to the quality of DWU that we have attracted and retained someone with Jodi’s experience. She will immediately provide a positive impact on campus, including within our leadership team, as she brings a wealth of experience to the work, as well as the proven ability to lead,” Dan Kittle, president of Dakota Wesleyan University, said about the hire.

Landgaard’s 27-year career includes management of a $25 million annual operating budget; management of major construction projects; collaboration with regional industry partners to promote enrollment strategies and reduce student debt; leadership and direction for two capital bonding projects; financial and facilities operation for five campuses with 250 total employees; and a well-rounded approach to leadership. Landgaard will immediately join DWU’s President’s Cabinet, the leadership team responsible for all university operations.

“Dakota Wesleyan University has always been a special place to me. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve my alma mater in this capacity. I look forward to contributing to the mission and the values that are integral to the success of DWU,” Landgaard said.

Kitty Allen, vice-president for advancement, led the national search and headed a committee of seven members.

“I am excited to extend a warm welcome to Jodi as she joins the university leadership team. As she takes on this new role, I have confidence in her ability to navigate the intricacies of higher education and move DWU forward into a promising future.”

Kittle said Landgaard will bring many skills and positive characteristics to the role.

“Jodi will bring a breadth of skills to this position, as well as a deep appreciation for the Dakota Wesleyan community and the city of Mitchell,” Kittle said.

The Iroquois native is married to John Landgaard. They are parents to three adult children.

Landgaard will begin her new job Aug. 1.