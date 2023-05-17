99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

DWU announces hiring of new vice president for finance and administration

Iroquois native Landgaard to take over role Aug. 1

Landgaard.jpg
A view of the campus of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell.
By Mitchell Republic
May 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM

MITCHELL — Jodi Landgaard has been hired as Dakota Wesleyan University's vice president of finance and administration, it was announced Wednesday. She replaces Theresa Kriese, who recently accepted the position of business manager for the Mitchell School District.

Landgaard serves as the vice president of finance and facilities for Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Worthington, Minnesota. Landgaard also served one year as interim executive vice president and eight years as the college’s director of financial aid. She has also worked as a project manager for Prairie Holdings Group, and for Circle C Foods, Express Personnel and Citibank. Landgaard holds an MBA from the University of South Dakota and a B.A. from Dakota Wesleyan in Business Administration.

“It’s a testament to the quality of DWU that we have attracted and retained someone with Jodi’s experience. She will immediately provide a positive impact on campus, including within our leadership team, as she brings a wealth of experience to the work, as well as the proven ability to lead,” Dan Kittle, president of Dakota Wesleyan University, said about the hire.

Landgaard’s 27-year career includes management of a $25 million annual operating budget; management of major construction projects; collaboration with regional industry partners to promote enrollment strategies and reduce student debt; leadership and direction for two capital bonding projects; financial and facilities operation for five campuses with 250 total employees; and a well-rounded approach to leadership. Landgaard will immediately join DWU’s President’s Cabinet, the leadership team responsible for all university operations.

“Dakota Wesleyan University has always been a special place to me. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve my alma mater in this capacity. I look forward to contributing to the mission and the values that are integral to the success of DWU,” Landgaard said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kitty Allen, vice-president for advancement, led the national search and headed a committee of seven members.

“I am excited to extend a warm welcome to Jodi as she joins the university leadership team. As she takes on this new role, I have confidence in her ability to navigate the intricacies of higher education and move DWU forward into a promising future.”

Kittle said Landgaard will bring many skills and positive characteristics to the role.

“Jodi will bring a breadth of skills to this position, as well as a deep appreciation for the Dakota Wesleyan community and the city of Mitchell,” Kittle said.

062621.N.DR.SCOREBOARD1.jpg
Local
Culhane to retire as Mitchell School District business manager, DWU's Kriese to assume role in 2023
Longtime district employee has served in the business office since 1984
December 09, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman

The Iroquois native is married to John Landgaard. They are parents to three adult children.

Landgaard will begin her new job Aug. 1.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
2454640+Lake Mitchell.jpg
Local
Mitchell candidate and issue forum to be held and livestreamed Tuesday
May 17, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
2222824+fire.jpg
News
Lake Norden fire hall destroyed in devastating blaze, ongoing state investigation rules out foul play
May 17, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
embe-mitchell-preschool-4.jpg
Local
Childcare Center at EmBe of Mitchell to close June 30
May 17, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher