Driving economic development still key part of Mitchell Rapid City Railroad Authority's future role

MITCHELL -- Even with a smaller role, economic development on the rail line west of Mitchell continues to be made possible because of the Mitchell Rapid City Regional Railroad Authority, supporters said Wednesday, June 28.

The MRC held its annual meeting at the Davison County Fairgrounds, with the coalition of counties along the rail line now down to just three members — Aurora, Brule and Davison — down from its original seven members, as the westernmost counties involved have dropped off (Jackson, Jones, Lyman and Pennington), with Jones’ departure approved during the annual meeting.

But railroad authorities are still important for economic development, according to a South Dakota Department of Transportation official and a former chairman of the South Dakota State Rail Board.

Jack Dokken — the Air, Rail and Transit Program Manager for the South Dakota Department of Transportation — said millions have been available through grants for railroad projects in South Dakota, with more in the coming months. The increased prevalence of the railroad in the last 10 years has added value for farmers and producers, he said.

“Through this body, the MRC and the state and the shippers poured $62 million into the railroad to get it to Presho,” Dokken said. “Through those activities, they were able to produce a functional railroad. … It went from a few hundred cars (in the 1980s) to almost 20,000 cars of business. It is an economic engine of the counties and South Dakota. This railroad is pivotal. It helps our taxbase, helps our producers make more money.”

Workers make improvements to the Ringneck and Western Railroad crossing near Westy's One-Stop in Mount Vernon on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Kansas-based Watco Companies has owned the rail line since buying it from the state in 2021, and operates it as Ringneck and Western, with its primary local office in Mitchell. While the MRC isn’t involved with overseeing the rail line now, it is still important, Dokken said.

The MRC’s main purpose for sticking around is that governments cannot directly loan or grant money to private businesses or organizations, meaning the MRC can remain a put-through organization to help facilitate public investment into the rail line through either state or federal programs.

Todd Yeaton, the former South Dakota State Rail Board member for more than a decade and current manager at the Kimball location of the Viterra (formerly Gavilon) grain elevator, said nearly all private rail development in South Dakota takes place with some level of regional rail authority assistance.

“You need to put into context the purpose. It’s not to make money,” said Yeaton. “It’s a government entity and it’s meant as a vehicle for economic development. … It gets money coming back into the fold locally and the opportunities get started.”

Based on the financial information presented on Wednesday, with about $250,000 in its bank account, the MRC has about 90 years of funds remaining at its current rate. Previously, when the rail line was owned by the state, the MRC was able to charge a per-car surcharge on rail traffic to create revenue.

In light of the lack of consistent revenue, the MRC has slimmed down its expenses. It pays only for Planning and Development District III to help manage its bills, its attorney Zach Flood, of Mitchell, and for insurance, for a total of about $5,450 annually.

Regional rail authorities can also help facilitate funds in a time of need. When Watco purchased the rail line from the state, it inherited a 2019 FEMA flood track repair loan from the MRC, with the authority responsible if Ringneck and Western didn’t pay. Watco has a balloon payment due on the loan in July 2026, estimated to be about $164,000.

Critics of the rail authority say the public is at risk because MRC has taxing authority it can levy against participating county residents. Yeaton, the former rail board leader, said that’s overblown.

“In 14 years (on the state rail board), the taxing authority was only seriously considered once and it was never used,” he said.

The logo of the renamed Ringneck and Western Railroad since Watco's purchase of the line in 2021 from the state of South Dakota of the former Mitchell-Rapid City rail line. (Courtesy photo)

The MRC’s income mostly comes from interest in its bank accounts, so the revenue from those will vary depending on the strength of markets.

“Financially, we’re fine,” said Brad Carson, who represents Brule County on the authority. “The purpose of the MRC was to facilitate track improvements without a whole lot of liability to the counties along the line. We’ve been able to do that to this point.”

A contingent of Aurora County Commission members were concerned about the pros and cons of remaining on the MRC Authority. Commissioner JP Studeny, of Plankinton, said he was at the meeting on a fact-finding mission to learn what the authority’s purpose would be going forward.

Yeaton said the risk of remaining as part of the MRC is mostly gone now, with the line significantly improved.

“What is the reason to get out? By staying in, you still have the opportunity to benefit from government funding,” Yeaton said. “The risk was back in 2011 or 2012 (before the upgrades were made).”

If Watco was to default on its loan, all seven members of the MRC — including past counties — remain on the hook for the costs.

“I would be more concerned about my county not having rail access, rather than a loan defaulting,” said Dokken, noting the downside of a county not being attached a rail authority.