Did you miss the MHS Marching Band community show?

The marching band's next performance will be at halftime of the Kernel football game on Friday, Sept. 8, at Joe Quintal Field.

8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-7.jpg
Band Director Ryan Stahle watches the marching band from atop the press box at Joe Quintal Field during the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 1:25 PM

MITCHELL — Only missing props, the Mitchell High School marching band unveiled its competition show Tuesday evening.

This years competition show is themed is "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet."

The 2023 Marching Band competition schedule:

Sept. 23: Pursuit of Excellence in Marshall, Minn.
Sept. 30: Starfest in Sioux City, Iowa.
Oct. 7: Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls.
Oct. 14: Youth in Music in Minneapolis.

8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-1.jpg
1/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-2.jpg
2/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-5.jpg
3/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-4.jpg
4/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-3.jpg
5/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-6.jpg
6/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-9.jpg
7/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-8.jpg
8/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-11.jpg
9/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-10.jpg
10/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-13.jpg
11/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-12.jpg
12/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-15.jpg
13/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-14.jpg
14/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23MarchingBandCommunityShow-16.jpg
15/15: Scenes from the Mitchell High School marching band's community show on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Mitchell.

The marching band's next performance will be the halftime show of the first home football game in which the Mitchell Kernels take on the Pierre Governors. Kickoff for the game is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at Joe Quintal Field.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
