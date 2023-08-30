Did you miss the MHS Marching Band community show?
The marching band's next performance will be at halftime of the Kernel football game on Friday, Sept. 8, at Joe Quintal Field.
MITCHELL — Only missing props, the Mitchell High School marching band unveiled its competition show Tuesday evening.
This years competition show is themed is "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet."
The 2023 Marching Band competition schedule:
Sept. 23: Pursuit of Excellence in Marshall, Minn.
Sept. 30: Starfest in Sioux City, Iowa.
Oct. 7: Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls.
Oct. 14: Youth in Music in Minneapolis.
The marching band's next performance will be the halftime show of the first home football game in which the Mitchell Kernels take on the Pierre Governors. Kickoff for the game is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at Joe Quintal Field.
