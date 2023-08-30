Did you miss the MHS Marching Band community show?

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The marching band's next performance will be the halftime show of the first home football game in which the Mitchell Kernels take on the Pierre Governors. Kickoff for the game is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at Joe Quintal Field.

Sept. 23: Pursuit of Excellence in Marshall, Minn. Sept. 30: Starfest in Sioux City, Iowa. Oct. 7: Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls. Oct. 14: Youth in Music in Minneapolis.

