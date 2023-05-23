99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Davison County Sheriff investigating crimes in rural Mount Vernon following viral social media post

Residents urged to contact them if they have information

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:45 PM

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. — The Davison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential burglary and grand theft in rural Mount Vernon after suspicious activity was reported by a property owner in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, a resident in rural Mount Vernon reported that on May 22 five individuals were found on his property outside the residence. The individuals left the property after being noticed by its owner, who was mowing at the time.

Later in the evening, the property owner discovered people had been in the house and that money was missing. The property owner said that on May 21 a different group of individuals were on the property saying their vehicle had run out of fuel. The owner told this group of people to leave the property, according to the release.

It is unknown at this time whether the incidents were related.

The Davison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incidents as potential grand theft and burglary violations, and noted that the only vehicle description is a light-colored four-door sedan with unknown license plates.

Officials say that anyone with information about the cases to contact the Davison County Sheriff’s Office at 605-995-8630.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
