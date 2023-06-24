Davison County looks at new building to house GFP operations, reverse money drain at fairgrounds

MITCHELL — In its continued efforts to turnaround the Davison County Fairgrounds and potentially bolster revenues, the Davison County Commission is considering a new building to bring back a state government tenant and its offices.

The county commission will open bids on the project at its Tuesday, June 27 meeting for constructing a 4,000-square foot metal building that will, if built, return the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks employees based in Mitchell back to the fairgrounds.

Commissioner Mike Blaalid, who has worked closely on the county’s efforts to reinvigorate the fairgrounds as a rental property, said it’s part of the plan to make it a more sustainable and attractive facility. He said discussions with GFP regional officials indicated they would return to the fairgrounds if there was a heated place to work on equipment in the winter.

“A year ago, they rented our office space there and they needed a heated shop that they could work on for their equipment over the winter,” Blaalid said. “We lost them and we pretty much sat empty with our five offices there not being used. We believe this will be a better use of our facilities going forward.”

The potential improvements at the fairgrounds come as Davison County commissioners consider ways to turn around the fairgrounds from being an annual money drain for the county. The facility, according to information from the Davison County Auditor’s Office, has lost more than $500,000 total from 2018 to 2022, including at least $56,000 a year annually in that span.

The year 2022 was a major loss for the county at the facility of $186,000. But that’s in large part due to spending $109,000 on repaving the parking lot at the fairgrounds, along with replacing two sections of sidewalk, plus additional improvements that included a new accessible doorway, new security system and more efficient lighting.

GFP rented office space for years at the Davison County Fairgrounds until 2021 when it split its personnel throughout the city in part because it needed indoor space for its vehicles and equipment. Since then, GFP has bounced around Mitchell with its facilities, including a location at the 955 N. Commerce St. industrial park near the Highway 37 bypass.







The new fairgrounds building would be 50 by 80 feet and will be located near the southeast corner of the property, in line with a number of other outbuildings on the property.

The exact cost of the new building is unknown, Blaalid said, although he said he expects it to be at least $100,000. The goal is that the facility could be constructed by November, although the construction timeline will depend on the outcome of the bid opening.

If the building goes ahead, the county and GFP will have a 10-year lease, with a possible five-year option available to be added. The first five years will have a step system, which will provide a penalty payment to Davison County if GFP leaves early. (For example, if GFP leaves after a year, it would pay 80% of what it still owes, and 60% after year two and so on.) At that point, the building will be mostly paid for, Blaalid said.

“We know this will better suit their needs,” Blaalid said. “It’s not in their interest to be jumping around and we want it to work for them. They have a ton of equipment and we believe this can rebridge the long-term relationship we want to have with GFP.”

From 2018 to 2022, the fairgrounds averaged $34,299 in annual revenue, and GFP’s contract accounted for about $10,000 annually from 2018 until its departure in 2021.

In rental rates alone, the county has averaged $25,000 a year in rental revenue from 2018 to 2022, with last year being its best rent year in that five-year span at $29,423.75. Blaalid said the fairgrounds is important to bring in revenue for the county.

“We want it to be more sustainable,” Blaalid said. “As a county, we don’t have a lot of ways to be able to make money, and so the property is important to us to use it as frequently as we can.”

The county already has more than 25,000 square feet of indoor, rentable space, with the meeting and activity halls constructed in 2002, built at the time for $1.65 million . The activity hall is the larger section at 15,000 feet and can be used for indoor auctions, exhibits, flea markets and certain Davison County 4-H events. The meeting hall, measuring at 10,000 square feet, has a kitchen and can be used for weddings and family reunions, along with three classrooms of meeting space.

Blaalid pointed out the investments that have been made into the fairgrounds complex and the loosening of alcohol rules on the grounds for rentals make the facility more attractive to outside events, such as dart tournaments.

“We’ve put a bunch of money into the facility. We have voted to allow alcohol out there, which is a big change. … We have some groups that have been looking for a big, open facility and hopefully this can be attractive to them,” Blaalid said. “We want to really start to turn the fairgrounds around. We lose money out there every year. We would like to be able to break even.”