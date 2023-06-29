Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dakotafest to allow alcohol sales for first time in 2023

Farm show event plans to have a tent with beer and wine available for purchase to encourage networking

3591887+081617.N.DR_.DAKOTAFEST2.jpg
Attendees walk along a street at Dakotafest outside Mitchell during the 2017 show.
Mitchell Republic file photo
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 11:07 AM

MITCHELL — Beer sales are set to take place on the Dakotafest grounds for the first time in 2023 after a county panel approved a temporary alcoholic beverage license this week.

A malt beverage license for beer and wine from the Mitchell Exchange Club was unanimously approved by the Davison County Commission on Tuesday. The license will be used during the Dakotafest agricultural show outside of Mitchell, scheduled for Aug. 15-17.

Historically, Dakotafest has not had alcohol sales on its grounds during the show, which is to be held for the 27th time in 2023.

The exhibitor manual for Dakotafest says “exhibitor distribution of alcohol is strictly prohibited unless permission is granted in writing by show management prior to the show.”

A spokesperson for show organizer IdeaAg Group said the alcohol sales will be a part of a food and beverage tent area for networking between show attendees. IdeaAg Group is a subsidiary of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“Dakotafest is a gathering place for farmers and rural lifestyle enthusiasts across the region to not only do business but socialize as well,” said IdeaAg Marketing Manager Niki Jones in a statement. “This year, there will be a networking and entertainment tent at Dakotafest – a place for everyone to relax, listen to music, get out of the sun, and network with their peers. … We are excited to take another step toward putting the ‘fest’ into Dakotafest.”

The show hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The Mitchell Exchange Club frequently has sold beer and alcohol at local civic events, most notably the state amateur baseball tournament when it is at Cadwell Park. The cost of the license was $150.

The issue had little discussion from the county commission upon its approval, and when asked, Davison County Sheriff Steve Harr indicated he had no concerns about the alcohol license on the Dakotafest grounds.

Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
