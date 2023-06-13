99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Dakota Showdown horse trainer challenge gives 20 rescue horses a second chance

The finale will be held on August 12-13, 2023, at the Horsemen's Sports Arena in Mitchell.

The Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo is pictured July 15, 2016 at the Horseman's Sports Arena in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)
Pictured is a rodeo at the Horseman's Sports Arena in Mitchell.
Mitchell Republic file photo
By South Dakota Newspaper Association
Today at 4:09 PM

The Dakota Showdown Horse Trainer Challenge is underway this summer, providing 20 rescue horses and ponies with a unique opportunity to find their forever homes. Organized by Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue, this exciting event will showcase the incredible partnership between these equines and 20 dedicated volunteer trainers. The finale will be held on August 12-13, 2023, at the Horsemen's Sports Arena in Mitchell with the horses and ponies competing in basic skills, over trail obstacles and finally presenting a freestyle exhibition open to the public.

The Dakota Showdown Horse Trainer Challenge brings together 20 trainers and rescue horses for an intensive 100-120 day training program. The horses are all from rescue organizations, primarily Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue based out of Scotland, SD, and Little Hooves Miniature Horse Rescue based out of White, S.D.

"We are thrilled to organize the Dakota Showdown Horse Trainer Challenge, where these remarkable rescue horses will have the opportunity to shine and find their forever homes," said Tiffany Ring, event coordinator and Executive Director of Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue. "It's a testament to the dedication and compassion of our volunteer trainers who are committed to providing these horses with the love, attention, and training they deserve."

Throughout the summer, the volunteer trainers will utilize their expertise to provide these rescue horses with the necessary training, care, and love. The trainers will focus on various aspects, including groundwork, liberty work, and riding or driving, tailored to each horse's unique needs and background. Through patience, skill, and compassion, the trainers will help these horses overcome their past and prepare them for a successful future.

The Dakota Showdown Horse Trainer Challenge finale will be a spectacular event, where the progress and achievements of the horses will be on full display. Attendees can expect thrilling performances, heartwarming demonstrations, and friendly competitions, showcasing the horses' newfound skills, grace, and beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We invite everyone to join us at the Horsemen's Sports Arena on August 12-13 for an unforgettable experience," added Ring. "It's an opportunity for horse enthusiasts, families, and community members to support a great cause and witness the incredible journey of these rescue horses."

In addition to the exciting displays, the event will feature a plated dinner with exclusive access to talk to the trainers, a tack swap and vendors,, and opportunities for visitors to learn more about horse rescue organizations and adoption processes. The Dakota Showdown Horse Trainer Challenge aims to raise awareness about the importance of rescuing and adopting horses, providing them with the second chance they deserve.

During the finale event, the horses and ponies will be available for adoption to pre-approved adopters through a bidding process. This unique opportunity allows potential adopters to bid on the horses they feel a connection with, ensuring a personalized and suitable match between the horse and their new owner. The bidding process adds an element of excitement and encourages individuals to consider opening their hearts and homes to these deserving animals.

"We believe that every horse deserves a loving and permanent home," added Ring. "By offering these rescue horses for adoption through a bidding process, we hope to connect them with compassionate individuals who will provide them with the care and affection they deserve."

For more information about the Dakota Showdown Horse Trainer Challenge, including ticket sales, sponsorship opportunities, details about the participating trainers and horses, as well as the adoption process, please visit http://dakotashowdown.com . Join us in celebrating these remarkable equines, supporting the rescue horse community, and finding forever homes for these deserving horses.

What To Read Next
Tim Semmler.jpg
Local
Tim Semmler settling in as Parkston’s first new mayor in 20 years
June 13, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
6-12-23H&SAddie-3.jpg
Community
Schmit family takes it one day at a time for cancer survivor Addie
June 13, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Lake Mitchell warning.jpg
Local
Council considers financial impact of $25M Lake Mitchell dredging project, interest rate ups loan to $39.4M
June 12, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071719.N.DR.BIKE1.jpg
Sports
55 individuals, six groups finish 2023 MAC triathlon
June 11, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
061223.N.SDS.BROADBAND1.jpg
News
Inflation drives up cost of broadband internet projects
June 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight
7-11-22SalemArmory-7.jpg
Local
'Primed for growth': Salem cement facility to break ground June 15
June 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: Common ground on facts, information has never been more difficult
June 10, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Terry Woster