News Local

Crowd size, fan support impresses National Walleye Tour at Pickstown tournament

Of the National Walleye Tour tournaments hosted in South Dakota over the past three years, the Pickstown stop drew the largest crowd of them all.

6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-3.jpg
Walleyes are weighed in on the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Today at 12:12 PM

PICKSTOWN, S.D. — Pickstown and Wagner area residents showed up big for the first National Walleye Tour tournament held in the small Missouri River towns.

The two-day walleye tournament that brought some of the nation’s top professional anglers to the section of Lake Francis Case in late June drew massive crowds at the 3 p.m. weigh-ins.

National Walleye Tour Tournament Director Jeff Kelm said the crowd sizes at Prairie Dog Bay dock marked “one of the best turnouts” he’s seen on this year’s tour. The June 22-23 Pickstown stop was the third tournament of this summer’s Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s National Walleye Tour.

“Look at all these fans taking in the action and seeing the best anglers compete in their backyard. There isn’t a better place to be right now if you are a fan of tournament fishing,” Kelm said, while emceeing the weigh-ins on Friday, June 23.

6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-13.jpg
Tournament director Jeff Kelm, right, listens to pro angler Duane Hjelm explain his championship formula on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Pickstown during the final day of the National Walleye Tour.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Rough estimates of attendance at Friday’s finale hovered around 300, while Thursday saw closer to 200 spectators. Among the fans who watched anglers haul in 12 to 14 pound bags of walleye each day was Parkston native turned NFL standout Riley Reiff.

Routes to the dock where weigh-ins took place were made more difficult due to heavy road construction, but that didn’t hamper locals from experiencing their first National Walleye Tour.

Of the National Walleye Tour tournaments hosted in South Dakota over the past three years, the Pickstown stop drew the largest crowd of them all. Mobridge and Chamberlain-Oacoma were the host cities over the past three years. Weather was also more favorable during the Pickstown event than what Chamberlain/Oacoma and Mobridge experienced in 2021 and 2022.

Making the event more special for fans was seeing a South Dakota native hoist the championship trophy. After stringing together a dominant season in 2022 and winning a National Walleye Tour tournament on Lake Michigan, Pierre pro angler Duane Hjelm produced his first individual tournament championship in his home state on June 23 with a 27-pound bag of walleye on two days of fishing the section of the Missouri River.

6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-2.jpg
Local
South Dakota's Duane Hjelm claims Pickstown National Walleye Tour championship in dramatic finish
Hjelm knew it would take another solid performance on Friday to maintain his lead and hoist the trophy, and he delivered.
June 23, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness

As Hjelm edged ahead of Pennsylvania pro angler Dylan Nussbaum on the final day of the tournament, the crowd erupted. It was a moment the decorated pro angler said he’ll never forget.

“This is one of the few spots in the state I haven’t really fished before this tournament, but I love this place,” Hjelm said of the river reservoir lake in southeastern South Dakota.

The Pickstown stop gave South Dakota pro anglers an opportunity to showcase their skills on the body of water that’s one of the state’s premier walleye fishing destinations. And they delivered.

Out of 132 pro anglers who competed in the event, six South Dakota pro anglers finished in the top 20. Pierre’s Ryan Thompson finished in sixth place with a 25 pound bag of fish on two days of fishing. Jason Broughton, of Corsica, Josh Moret, of Platte, Dustin Kjelden, of Brookings, and Sturgis’ James Trimble were among the remaining South Dakota anglers who placed in the top-20, which earned them each a check.

Unlike other tour tournaments held this year, the Pickstown stop wasn’t a catch and release format. While anglers were allowed to keep their daily limits of fish, tournament officials found a way to give back to the area that played host.

The hundreds of walleye pro anglers and amateur anglers brought to weigh-ins were donated to the Wagner Fire Department and the Boys and Girls Club of the Missouri River Area for a fish fry.

Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
