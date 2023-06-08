99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crime Stoppers seeking information on Hitchcock Park piano damage

A minimum of $250 is paid for rewards on all "Crime of the Weeks" solved through Crime Stoppers.

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 12:22 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers are seeking information on vandalism at Hitchcock Park that involved the damage of a piano.

On June 1, between the hours of 4:30 and 5:10 p.m., an unknown person(s) pushed a piano off the music shelter stage at Hitchcock Park. The piano was damaged and is not repairable.

Those with information about this incident or suspicious activity in the area are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 605-996-1700. Callers do not have to identify themselves, and a cash reward is available for information that leads to the arrest of the subject or subjects involved.

A minimum of $250 is paid for rewards on all "Crime of the Weeks" solved through Crime Stoppers. Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, Inc. offers this reward. Rewards will not be paid if crime tips, leading to an arrest, are not made directly to Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, Inc. by telephone or by web tip.

To submit a mobile tip, please download the free “P3Tips” app from the Google Play store or Apple Store. If you do not wish to download the app, you may still submit a mobile tip from any web-enabled device by going to www.p3tips.com .

