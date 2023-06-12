99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crews set to spray Mitchell for mosquitos beginning Tuesday

Calm conditions with little wind gusts present the most ideal time for mosquito spraying, according to city officials.

Sioux Falls mosquito-control truck.jpg
A mosquito-control truck sprays the city.
Photo courtesy of SD Department of Health
Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Today at 1:23 PM

MITCHELL — The city of Mitchell will begin spraying for mosquitos on Tuesday night.

Crews will start spraying the city at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

While mosquitos and gnats have been out in full force this summer, city officials say they’ve waited for the right conditions to spray. Calm conditions with little wind gusts present the most ideal time for mosquito spraying, according to city officials.

In a press release, the city explained its direct-contact mosquito spray is most effective when there is little wind because mosquitos “tend to shelter when it is breezy.”

Tuesday’s forecast calls for wind gusts hovering around 7 to 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Sam Fosness joined the Mitchell Republic in May 2018. He was raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in English. During his time in college, Fosness worked as a news and sports reporter for The Volante newspaper.
