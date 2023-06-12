Crews set to spray Mitchell for mosquitos beginning Tuesday

MITCHELL — The city of Mitchell will begin spraying for mosquitos on Tuesday night.

Crews will start spraying the city at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

While mosquitos and gnats have been out in full force this summer, city officials say they’ve waited for the right conditions to spray. Calm conditions with little wind gusts present the most ideal time for mosquito spraying, according to city officials.

In a press release, the city explained its direct-contact mosquito spray is most effective when there is little wind because mosquitos “tend to shelter when it is breezy.”

Tuesday’s forecast calls for wind gusts hovering around 7 to 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service.