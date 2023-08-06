Council to consider changing special election date for Lake Mitchell dredging loan to November

MITCHELL — The special election that will decide the fate of a Lake Mitchell dredging project could be taking place in November, as the Mitchell City Council will consider amending the election date on Monday during its regular meeting.

The election date isn’t the only big change for the city’s proposed lake dredging project. According to the City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein’s memo in the council agenda, the loan amount the city is seeking to use for the project has been reduced to $21.5 million, marking a $3.5 million reduction from the $25 million in the previous application proposal.

The changes in the election date and loan amount will be voted on by the council during the 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall.

In early July, the council set the election date for what was then a $25 million lake dredging loan application for June 4, 2024.

Council member Dan Sabers – who voted against the lake dredging loan application on June 20 – requested to move the special election to June in hopes of it producing a better voter turnout. Although Sabers was among the five council members who struck down the dredging loan application, he said he supports letting the public decide in a special election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council’s 5-3 decision on July 5 to push the election nearly a year out was met with strong opposition by three members, Susan Tjarks, Jeff Smith, and Marty Barington, who each have pushed to advance dredging the lake. Barington said “another eight months of dead time” would increase the likelihood of the project getting voted down by Mitchell residents.

“Waiting until next June will be even more of a detriment to the situation at hand. If the public is for this, we need to find out sooner than later. I think it also helps out budgeting for us,” Barington said at the July 5 meeting.

Mayor Bob Everson has also emphasized that the 3.25% interest rate attached to the loan could increase if the city is forced to wait on submitting the loan application to the state.

Council members Kevin McCardle, John Doescher, Tim Goldammer, Dan Sabers and Mike Bathke voted to set the June 4, 2024, special election. For the election to be moved to November, it would take a council member switching their vote from the July 5 meeting.

The loan would help the city fund a mechanical dredging project that aims to remove over half the phosphorus-packed soft sediment sitting on the lake bottom, which several engineering firms have identified as a key contributor to the lake’s ailing water quality and algae issues.

According to Ellwein’s memo, the new $21.5 million proposed loan amount would be reduced due to the $3.5 million drawdown structure that’s needed to partially drain parts of the lake for dredging to commence being removed from the portion of the project the loan would fund. Instead, the drawdown is proposed to be funded by the city through using its cash reserves.

The $3.5 million drawdown structure that would be built near the spillway dam is also on the council’s agenda for Monday’s meeting.