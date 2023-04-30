99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Council to consider approving demolition of another pair of aging downtown Mitchell buildings

A case report of the building included in the council's agenda packet indicates the “stability of the building has been compromised” due to the demolition of the former neighboring property.

3-10-23FirstAveDemo-7.jpg
The 116 and 118 E. First Ave. buildings, right, sit along corner of East First Avenue and North Lawler Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
April 30, 2023 at 11:46 AM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell City Council will consider approving a permit on Monday that would allow another set of corroding downtown buildings to be demolished.

The buildings, located at 116 and 118 E. First Ave., sit next to a property that was struck by an impaired driver a little over two years ago, which caused major structural damage to the front of the neighboring buildings. While the 116 and 118 E. First Ave. buildings weren’t damaged by the nearby vehicle collision, the property owner is seeking to tear the buildings down in part due to the high costs of repair work needed to rehabilitate them and the structural stability.

The council will vote on the demolition permit during the 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall.

According to City Planner Mark Jenniges’ memo to the council, the Mitchell Historic Preservation Committee agreed in early April that demolishing the historic buildings was a feasible option due to the “high costs” of repair work needed to renovate the old buildings.

However, the State’s Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) made a determination on Jan. 4 that the proposed demolition plan would “encroach upon, damage, or destroy a historic property,” according to the city’s documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite SHPO’s stance on the demolition project, the council has the authority to override any recommendations made by the state agency. In the past, SHPO has made similar conclusions with other corroding Mitchell buildings that were approved to be demolished, including Prather Hall on DWU’s college campus.

A case report of the building included in the council's agenda packet indicates the “stability of the building has been compromised” due to the demolition of the former neighboring property that sat on the east side of the 116 and 118 E. First Ave. buildings.

The report also states concerns of the buildings’ stability when the neighboring property on the west side is torn down, which is scheduled to take place in the near future.

Over the past three years, the corner of First Avenue and Lawler Street has undergone a transformation. A nuisance property that sat to the east of the 116 and 118 E. First Ave. buildings came down roughly two years ago and left a vacant lot.

In March, the council approved a demolition permit for the 112 and 114 E. First Ave. buildings to come down, which are situated directly to the east of the 116 and 118 E. First Ave. buildings. The damage sustained from the vehicle collision was another key factor that led the neighboring property owners to seek the demolition route.

When the neighboring buildings along the east side are razed soon, the 116 and 118 E. First Ave. building would be the lone property still standing in the downtown corner of First Avenue and Lawler Street.

According to city documents about the property owner’s future plans for the lot post-demolition, there are plans to redevelop the downtown lot that sits in a high-traffic area.

Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Sam Fosness joined the Mitchell Republic in May 2018. He was raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in English. During his time in college, Fosness worked as a news and sports reporter for The Volante newspaper.
What To Read Next
2454640+Lake Mitchell.jpg
Local
Mitchell candidate and issue forum to be held and livestreamed Tuesday
May 17, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Police lights.
News
DCI, Charles Mix officials investigating deaths in Pickstown
May 17, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
2222824+fire.jpg
News
Lake Norden fire hall destroyed in devastating blaze, ongoing state investigation rules out foul play
May 17, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher