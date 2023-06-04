Mitchell City Council to consider accepting $1 million grant for new recycling facility

MITCHELL — The Mitchell City Council will consider accepting a $1 million grant on Monday that would cover a significant portion of a new recycling transfer facility.

The $1 million grant was awarded to the city by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ solid waste management grant program. If the council accepts the grant, it would cover roughly 37.4% of the costs to build a new recycling facility next to the city’s landfill.

The estimated cost of the entire project is roughly $2.68 million, which the city has budgeted. The council will consider accepting the grant during Monday's meeting that will begin at 6 p.m., located at City Hall.

Public Works Director Joe Schroeder explained the new recycling facility would make for a more efficient operation and could cut costs from the current setup. In addition, the existing building that the city currently uses as its recycling transfer station and facility at the old landfill site is in “poor condition,” Schroeder previously explained to the council during the fall budget work sessions.

The city's recycling facility is located several miles from the landfill. Under the existing setup, the city’s recycling crew have to sort the recycled material at the facility and haul any items that are not considered recyclable to the landfill at a different location, adding expenses.

It’s been three years since the city revamped its recycling program, which entailed switching from a private contractor to the city taking on Mitchell’s recycling responsibilities.

The change rolled out a new single-stream mixed recycling format, which allowed paper products, cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs, metal cans and glass jars and bottles to all be placed together in a bin, provided they are empty and rinsed. City residents also got larger containers in which they could place recyclables. Before rolling out the larger bins equipped with wheels, city residents had much smaller bins provided by Dependable Sanitation — the company the city utilized prior to the switch in 2020.

City officials have been monitoring the success of the new recycling program, which has led to an increase in collection for residential tonnage. However, commercial collection amounts have lagged behind previous numbers.

As part of the switch, it required the city to utilize a facility for sorting recyclables. When the crews sort through the recycled items at the facility, loads are then hauled to Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls — a company the city has a contract with to take the city’s recycled waste.

Since the city rolled out a new recycling program in 2020, crews have been using the facility on the southeast corner of Mitchell to sort through residents’ recyclable collections.