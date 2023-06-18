Council to consider $25M loan application to fund Lake Mitchell dredging, setting stage for historic decision

MITCHELL — After analyzing a handful of studies on Lake Mitchell’s algae woes and looking for potential solutions over the past decade, the Mitchell City Council will decide Tuesday whether to move forward with the latest recommendation to dredge the body of water.

The council will make a historic vote on a $25 million loan application that would be used to fund dredging the lake bottom. The state loan would have a 3.25% interest rate attached to it over a 30-year time period, which increases the loan payment amount to $39.4 million.

Prior to the 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, leaders from Barr Engineering, the engineering firm that recommended the $25 million mechanical dredging project in May, will present additional information ahead of the council’s vote. Barr Engineering leaders are scheduled to present at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall. In recognition of Juneteenth, the council is meeting on Tuesday.

The council received a clear picture of the financial impact the multimillion-dollar project could have on the city over the next several decades during a June 12 work session.

City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein broke down the annual payments the city would be looking at if the council approves the loan application on June 20. Under the first payment scenario spanning from 2026 to 2055, the city would be looking at an annual loan payment of $1.3 million, along with yearly $500,000 lake treatments, equating to roughly $1.8 million each year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The engineer-recommended $500,000 annual lake treatments spanning from 2027 to 2055 would increase the total cost of the project to $53.9 million. Alum treatments are used to reduce phosphorus in bodies of water, which is one of the biggest contributors to Lake Mitchell’s algae blooms.

To help pay off the loan, the city estimates roughly $800,000 in revenue from sales of eight lake lots that will be listed after voters approved an initiated measure on June 6 to allow the city to sell the lots. In addition, $16,000 in annual property tax revenue and $20,000 in boat slip rental fees when the city’s boat dock is built along the western side of the lake are expected to bring more revenue to pay off the loan. A potential $3 million from Friends of Firesteel, a nonprofit that formed to help campaign for dredging, would also be used for the project, if the fundraising campaign reaches its goal.

Algae signs posted on Lake Mitchell in 2017. Mitchell Republic photo

Although the city has been developing plans to fund the dredging project, Ellwein explained during the June 12 work session that paying off the loan will impact future capital improvement projects.

Longtime council members Jeff Smith, Marty Barington and Susan Tjarks have all supported dredging the phosphorus-rich sediment along the lake bottom as a way to reduce the algae woes that have hampered the city-owned body of water for several decades. On the opposite side of the spectrum, council members Dan Allen, Dan Sabers and John Doescher aren’t sold on dredging the lake while roughly half of the phosphorus known to cause algae blooms are still funneling into the lake through the 350,000-acre Firesteel watershed, which drains into the lake.

While the eight-person council has appeared to be divided on the loan application, Tuesday will finally reveal where each of them stand on the dredging project.

For the loan application to be approved Tuesday, it would require a 5-3 vote in favor from the eight-person council. If the council votes in a 4-4 tie, the loan application would be denied. Typically, the mayor breaks a 4-4 tie vote. However, state law prohibits a sitting mayor to break a tie vote from a council that entails an ordinance or resolution expending city money.

According to Barr Engineering’s design plans, the $25 million mechanical dredging project would entail crews removing phosphorus-laden sediment from the lake bottom with heavy equipment. A drawdown of the lake, which city leaders have planned, would allow crews to remove the sediment and haul it to a spoil site near the west side of the lake.

As part of the drawdown portion of the lake, Public Works Director Joe Schroeder said a drawdown structure would be built next to the spillway dam on the southeast side of the lake to control water levels.