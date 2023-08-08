Council sticks with June date for special election on $25M Lake Mitchell dredging loan

MITCHELL — The Mitchell City Council solidified June 4, 2024, as the special election date for voters to decide whether the city can pursue a $25 million loan that would fund a future Lake Mitchell dredging project.

In early July, the council voted to 5-3 to move the special election for the lake dredging loan to June 4, 2024. And on Monday, the outcome was the same.

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson proposed the council reconsider the election date and move it up to Nov. 7 – a move he said would allow the city to receive a $5 million grant for the dredging project, if awarded and voters approved the loan.

But the same five council members – Mike Bathke, Tim Goldammer, Kevin McCardle, John Doescher and Dan Sabers – who previously voted to set the date for June 4, 2024, didn’t change their minds during Monday’s meeting.

The election timeline ignited passionate discussion among the council and a handful of residents. Council member Marty Barington was one of the three in favor of the November election and pointed to it as a critical time for the council to get an answer from the public on whether they desire to see the city pursue the dredging project before 2024 budgeting.

“I’ve been sitting here for 17 years, and we need to know which way we are going for budgeting. This thing is a huge thing hovering over our budget. Does this city want us to go this direction? We need them to tell us, and if we don’t have them tell us before we close budgeting this fall, we have wasted another year of this city’s life,” Barington said. “We need the community to tell us where to put the eggs in our basket, and we can’t do that until we get this election done.”

Council member Jeff Smith shared Barington’s concerns about how a June 4, 2024, special election would complicate budgeting this fall and added that an earlier decision will allow a local nonprofit committed to raising funds for dredging to begin their fundraising campaign more aggressively.

“If we’re going to give people an opportunity to vote, let’s do it when we still have an application alive on the grant. Let’s challenge these guys. If they don’t have a plan they can’t raise money. But let’s give them a plan,” Smith said.

At the July meeting when the council approved the June 2024 election date, it was council member Sabers who proposed the June 2024 time slot instead of this fall due to his belief that it will result in a much better voter turnout. The June 4, 2024 election will include other statewide races and the presidential race, whereas a November election would solely entail the lake dredging loan on the ballot.

According to the city’s Finance Officer Michelle Bathke, recent special elections average around 28% voter turnout.

Prior to the council’s decision, a handful of dredging supporters and leaders of the Friends of Firesteel nonprofit urged for a November election.

Brian Temple, a longtime Mitchell resident who was a member of past Lake Mitchell committees, cited the record high toxin levels that a July water quality test revealed as one of several examples the council should not wait any longer on pursuing a restoration method.

“To express some of the urgency to act, a week and a half ago, our microcystin (a toxin) levels in the lake reached a level of 35. The previous high was 29, and 8 and above we get into a warning level that scares people from the lake,” Temple said. “The lake usage gets cut down to a fraction of what it was a year ago. We’re losing a lot of visitors.”

Signs warning of algae blooms posted at the Public Beach of Lake Mitchell on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Joe Kippes, president of Friends of Firesteel, addressed his concerns of the impact a June 2024 election would have on the 3.25% interest rate that’s currently attached to the state loan. He speculated it’s likely to increase if nearly a year passes before the public votes on the lake dredging loan in 2024.

“We want to get it done. This is a long, hard project,” Kippes said.

The Friends of Firesteel organization offered to donate the funds for the city to hold the election if it were set for November, but it wasn't enough to sway the council.

Among the Mitchell residents opposed to moving the special election to November was Stewart Hanson, who said the June 2024 time slot would offer more time for the community to learn about other lake restoration methods other than dredging.

“I think people need the time to understand a different method of cleaning the lake, which they haven’t heard of yet. I don’t think they’ve had enough time to digest everything that could be done for a whole lot cheaper,” said Hanson who previously echoed his support for a lake aeration and enzyme bacteria algae-eating approach.

Jordan Hanson, a lake resident who is advocating for an aeration and bio dredging project rather than mechanical dredging, urged the city to host public lake meetings ahead of the special election in hopes of providing discussion opportunities over other lake restoration ideas. He also questioned why $500,000 annual alum treatments are recommended in the proposed dredging project.

“If dredging is our best method to get rid of the phosphorus, why do we need alum?” Hanson asked.

Everson explained alum treatments were recommended to be injected at areas where the lake bottom won’t be dredged.

Sifting through the discussions of potential methods to address the lake’s algae woes, Mark Puetz, a leader of Friends of Firesteel, emphasized the phosphorus that’s packed in the soft sediment along the lake bottom is a root problem to the harmful algae blooms.

“The problem is phosphorus. Even if you kill the algae, it goes to the bottom and turns back into phosphorus. That phosphorus releases again. The algae is a symptom of the problem,” Puetz said.