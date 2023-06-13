Council considers financial impact of $25M Lake Mitchell dredging project, interest rate ups loan to $39.4M

MITCHELL — The Mitchell City Council received a clearer picture on Monday of the financial impact that a $25 million Lake Mitchell dredging project would have on the city.

As Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson put it, paying off the 30-year state loan with a 3.25% interest rate that would be used to fund dredging while juggling other city projects “won’t be easy.”

City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein broke down the annual payments the city would be looking at if the council approves the loan application on June 20. The 3.25% interest rate over 30 years increases the city’s total loan payment amount to $39.4 million, as interest alone has a $14.4 million price tag. The engineer recommended $500,000 annual lake treatments spanning from 2027 to 2055 would increase the total cost to $53.9 million.

Under the first payment scenario spanning from 2026 to 2055, the city would be looking at an annual loan payment of $1.3 million, along with yearly $500,000 lake treatments, equating to roughly $1.8 million each year.

Ellwein anticipates the city will see gradual revenue increases in the years ahead, including sales tax and property tax revenue, which would help fund the loan payment. However, if the city sees little to no revenue increases over the next few decades, Ellwein explained the dredging project loan could hinder new capital improvement projects from being funded for an extended period of time.

“If nothing changed and you didn’t have any new revenue and expenses go up – as you see with project bids, nothing is coming in at budget – then it will be difficult to add more stuff in for a period of time until revenue catches up or inflation calms down,” Ellwein said. “This will have to be a major priority for a period of years.”

The $500,000 in annual lake treatments – which were recommended by Barr Engineering – would primarily entail alum injections on the lake bottom. Alum treatments have been used in the past.

“The reason we’re showing that annual maintenance treatment is if we know that will be an ongoing cost. The comment we had today is it’s like a protection on your investment you are making on the lake. You have to continue to keep it up so that you don’t end up 20 years into your debt service payment with a lake that’s reverted to where it is today,” Ellwein said of the yearly lake treatment costs.

To help pay off the loan, the city estimated $800,000 in revenue from sales on the eight lake lots that will be listed after voters approved an initiated measure on June 6 to allow the city to sell the lots. In addition, $16,000 in annual property tax revenue and $20,000 in boat slip rental fees when the city’s boat dock is built along the western side of the lake. A potential $3 million from Friends of Firesteel, a nonprofit, would also be used for the project, if the fundraising campaign reaches its goal.

Friends of Firesteel President Joe Kippes said the group has privately launched its campaign and is approaching $1 million.

"There are a lot of people who live in Mitchell who never really do much at the lake. Why should they be asked to pay more fees for people that benefit from living on the lake?" Scott Houwman asked.

The city would use money from the general fund to pay off the loan, Ellwein explained. Considering capital improvement projects are funded by the general fund, Council President Kevin McCardle asked whether the loan would hamper any new projects during the 30-year payment period.

Ellwein said it’s difficult to provide a clear answer due to the uncertainty of future revenue projections.

According to Ellwein, the timeline when the city will need to be more conservative with its spending while tackling the loan payments will extend from 2026 through 2033. In 2033, several community project bonds will be paid off, which will free up $847,500 from the general fund until 2055.

“I really think you’re going to have to be conservative and prioritize things in general fund requests,” Ellwein said. “This is not going to make utility rates go up or down. This is totally separate.”

If the city used its available capital project funds and roughly $1.9 million in the lake fund to buy down the cost of the initial loan, it could bring the loan amount to $18.4 million.

The reduced loan would trim the total costs, including interest and annual lake treatments, $43.5 million, marking a roughly $10 million reduction from the first option that goes with the $25 million loan. However, Ellwein noted the second option entails the city using the same amount of general fund contributions to pay off the loan.

Dredging the lake bottom to improve the algae issues that have plagued the city-owned body of water for decades has been a hot topic among city leaders. A nonprofit organization has formed to help raise funds for the project and community members have held meetings over the past few years in hopes of gaining support for dredging.

While some council members have remained firm in their support for dredging, others aren’t sold on the project for a variety of reasons. For council member Dan Sabers, who is opposed to dredging, the impact it could have on the city’s long term budget is one reason he’s not in favor of the project.

As of now, four council members are showing support for the project, while three say they are against it. Council President Kevin McCardle is the lone member of the eight-person governing body who has yet to declare his stance on dredging.

On June 20, the council will be tasked to make a historic vote when it considers approval of the 30-year SRF loan application.

The city’s debt capacity has improved in recent years. As of now, Ellwein said the debt capacity is at $34 million, which would be reduced to $9 million if the $25 million loan is approved.