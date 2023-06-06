Council approves TIF agreement for 13-lot townhome development near Lake Mitchell

MITCHELL — A Mitchell developer who is eyeing to build 13 townhomes on a piece of land near Lakeview Golf Course received the green light Monday to use a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district that will help fund infrastructure.

The Mitchell City Council approved the TIF and developer’s agreement, which sets the project up to begin construction along the corner of North Ohlman Street and Sharpstone Drive.

The small-scale development is being led by Caleb Koerner, who owns Pro Contracting, a Mitchell-based construction and concrete company. Koerner previously explained the majority of the homes within the proposed subdivision would be roughly 1,000 square feet. Designs of the proposed subdivision show the lots will range in size from 7,000 square feet to roughly 10,000 square feet.

Koerner says the townhomes could provide housing for people looking to downsize. The project area is surrounded by similar style townhomes.

Plans also call for building a street in the center of the subdivision that would connect to North Ohlman Street and Sharpstone Drive, which is being funded by Koerner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eligible project costs that can be funded by the TIF amount to a little over $1 million.

According to Public Works Director Joe Schroeder, the new street proposed for the center of the development would be privately owned and maintained by the Homeowners Association (HOA), not the city.

“This will be a private street that they will be required to maintain through an HOA. We are maintaining ownership of water and sewer,” Schroeder said. “We will be able to provide trash services and recycling services.”

Schroeder said the development is also required to install sidewalks.

The land has already been rezoned into a Planned Unit Development (PUD) district to make way for the development.

A 20-year time window is attached to the TIF.