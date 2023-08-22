Council approves resolution to increase Mitchell's hotel BID tax to $2, but not all hotels subject to tax

MITCHELL — Mitchell could soon join the list of South Dakota cities that imposes a $2 tax on hotel and lodging stays.

The Mitchell City Council approved a resolution of intent on Monday to raise the hotel and lodging Business Improvement District (BID) tax by 50 cents beginning in January 2024. Mayor Bob Everson emphasized Mitchell is the only first-class municipality in the state to have a BID tax on hotels and lodging that’s less than $2.

Under the new agreement that the council will consider adopting on Oct. 2, the BID tax boundaries include all hotels in the city that have more than 28 rooms. According to city officials, there are three hotels in Mitchell with less than 28 rooms — a small fraction of the hotels within city limits.

“In their (city officials) initial conversations, they were hearing from hotel owners that they wanted our new BID to more closely mimic the way other cities were doing it. A lot of those other cities had an exclusion at around 20 rooms,” City Attorney Justin Johnson said.

Although several city council members recommended adding all hotels into the BID boundaries, Johnson said changing the boundaries to reflect every hotel could result in losing majority support from the BID board, which is made up of local hotel owners. Johnson noted changing the BID boundaries at this stage could push a final agreement being adopted back by about a month.

“In the past, typically those smaller hotels were opposed to it. There’s a very real possibility you could end up with a majority opposed if you don’t have this exclusion of these smaller hotels,” Johnson said.

The revenue the city collects from the hotel and lodging tax helps pay for capital improvement projects that benefit sports facilities and event venues. Those facility improvements are intended to attract large-scale events, which bring guests to Mitchell’s hotels.

When city leaders pitched the idea of raising the BID tax to $2 in 2022, it sparked opposition among some of Mitchell’s largest hotel owners. Several indicated they were against the increase due to not having better notification of the proposed changes, which was explained by their attorney during an April 2022 council meeting.

"The motel owners are going to be part of the process and have some input here. That's the only way we can make it happen," Mitchell hotel owner Jerry Thomsen said of a potential new $2 hotel BID tax.

Over the past year, city leaders have been negotiating with local hotel owners to reach an agreement on a new BID tax. The tax would dissolve in 2024 if an agreement isn’t reached and adopted by the council.

According to Everson, the existing $1.50 BID tax generates about $240,000 each year. With a $2 tax, it could generate about $320,000 per year. Since it was implemented in 2013, the city’s BID tax has helped pay for the second sheet of ice at the Mitchell Activities Center ice rink and the $8 million Mitchell Recreation Center indoor pool.

The BID tax also funds Mitchell’s Sports and Events Authority board, which is made up of residents who work to bring large-scale sporting events to Mitchell.

During the discussion on the new terms of the tax, council member Susan Tjarks questioned whether all campgrounds could be included in the boundaries. Everson explained the city-owned Lake Mitchell Campground is the only campground included in the boundaries, which was done by choice of city leaders.

As for private campgrounds, Everson said a state law prohibits the city from imposing the BID tax on those respective campgrounds. In addition, local Airbnb and Vrbo nightly stays are not included in the BID boundaries due to state laws.

“The way the BID laws are currently set up, (Airbnbs) don’t really qualify,” Johnson said.

Airbnb and Vrbo are a popular form of bed and breakfasts that entail a homeowner renting their property to guests via online registration. Over the past few years, a growing number of Airbnbs have sprouted up in Mitchell.

Johnson said the BID board indicated they wanted to see Airbnbs be included in the tax boundaries.