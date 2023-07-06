Council approves putting $25M Lake Mitchell dredging loan to public vote, election set for June 4, 2024

MITCHELL — The fate of a $25 million loan that would fund a future Lake Mitchell dredging project is now in the hands of residents.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the Mitchell City Council approved a resolution to put the $25 million lake dredging loan to a public vote on June 4, 2024. The proposed date for the special election was September, but council member Dan Sabers – who voted against the loan application on June 20 – requested to move the special election to June in hopes of it producing a better voter turnout.

“I’m 100% in favor of fixing the lake. It’s just the financing side of things that I’m concerned about. I don’t know how you can get a more fair way than a public vote, but I’d like it to be on a public open election so we can get the most people there,” Sabers said.

The 5-3 approval of the resolution to hold a June 4 special election for the lake dredging loan breathed a sign of life into the city’s hopes of mechanically dredging the body of water that’s been plagued by algae woes for decades.

After the council denied moving forward with the $25 million state loan application on June 20, it appeared the proposed multimillion-dollar dredging project was dead in the water. With a new-look council that includes two new members, Mike Bathke and Tim Goldammer, Mayor Bob Everson requested the council to put the loan into the hands of residents. That request was granted.

Sabers’ motion to move the public vote to June 4 was narrowly approved by the council in a 5-3 vote. Joining Sabers was Council President Kevin McCardle, who alleged he was lied to about the proposed special election date, John Doescher, Goldammer and Bathke.

Pushing the public vote to June 4 sparked strong opposition from council member Marty Barington who said “another eight months of dead time” would increase the likelihood of the project getting voted down by Mitchell residents.

“Waiting until next June will be even more of a detriment to the situation at hand. If the public is for this, we need to find out sooner than later. I think it also helps out budgeting for us,” Barington said, noting the city’s budgeting process begins in the fall.

Council members Susan Tjarks and Jeff Smith, who voted in favor of the loan application at the June 20 meeting, shared Barington’s concerns about moving the election close to a year from now. Barington, Tjarks and Smith voted against holding the public vote in June and sought for the proposed September timeline.

“We can’t wait that long,” Tjarks said in response to Sabers’ request.

Newly elected council member Bathke supported moving the special election out to June 4, as he said it would allow him an opportunity to sort through what will be his first budgeting hearings in the fall.

After learning the city has $1.8 million set aside in its lake fund as of now, Bathke was perplexed at the dollar amount considering dredging talks have been on the table for about a decade.

Mayor Bob Everson signs in Mike Bathke, left, into his position on the city council during the meeting on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“I don’t understand how we haven't saved more money. We knew this was coming for how many years? And we don’t have more money than that?” Bathke said of the funds allocated for dredging. “We’ve been talking about this for 10 years.”

City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein said the initial September special election date was recommended due to it working with the Davison County auditor’s schedule to arrange a special election.

During the council’s discussion on the special election dates, a fiery dispute ensued between McCardle and Everson. McCardle alleged the September date was pre-determined prior to him being informed as the council president.

“You knew the date but didn’t tell me that, which sounds kind of fishy. Three hours later it was on the agenda. You told me October,” a heated McCardle said to Everson.

Everson disputed McCardle’s claim and said he was informed of the initial date he was eyeing for the proposed special election.

“I thought it was going to be the end of August,” Everson said.

As Everson and McCardle were exchanging words with each other, McCardle called for the council’s vote on the June 4 election date.

Typically, people in the audience are asked if they would like to speak to the agenda item being voted on. However, that didn’t occur on the resolution for the lake dredging loan agenda item, which left some people in the audience confused.

Prior to the heated discussion over the loan application, Everson took time to honor longtime council members Dan Allen and Steve Rice for their combined 27 years of service on the council.

For their dedication to serve in city government, Allen and Rice received a key to the city. Wednesday was also declared Dan Allen and Steve Rice Day. The two longtime council members were also recognized as this year’s Modern Woodmen Hometown Heroes.

After Rice and Allen received an emotional farewell during Wednesday’s meeting, a new era was ushered in when Goldammer and Bathke were officially sworn in as the newest members of the eight-person council.