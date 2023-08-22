Mitchell authorities receiving complaints of 'pushy, rude' behavior from book salesmen

MITCHELL — Law enforcement agencies in Mitchell have been fielding a growing number of complaints about a pair of booksellers from Latvia who have been going door-to-door in Mitchell and the surrounding area to offer their products.

During Monday’s Mitchell City Council meeting, Mitchell Police Chief Mike Koster said there have been a “handful of complaints” about the behavior of the two educational consultants.

“City Hall has had a handful of complaints about their behavior, rudeness and being very pushy,” Koster said of the behavior being described in the complaints.

Koster suggested any Mitchell residents who experience issues with booksellers to contact the Mitchell Police Department.

“I just wanted to get it out there that if anybody is having concerns with them to contact the police department and we will have an officer visit with them,” Koster said.

There have been complaints alleging the consultants have refused to leave residents’ properties after being asked, Koster added. According to Koster, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office has received at least 10 complaints of the two as well.

The consultants – Kristaps Rupmanis and Rudolfs Ozolins – are college students from Latvia selling educational books through a company called Southwestern Advantage.

In the past eight months, the Better Business Bureau received six formal complaints against Southwestern Advantage – an educational materials sales company based out of Tennessee. Several of the recent customer complaints filed through the Better Business Bureau alleged the company was improperly charging them for products they purchased from Southwestern Advantage.

The pair of consultants secured a peddler's permit earlier this month prior to making rounds throughout Mitchell residences. The permit allows the students to sell their products in the city.

Koster said the peddler’s permit is in effect until Monday, Aug. 28.

Prior to selling products in Mitchell on Aug. 15, Rupmanis and Ozolins met with the Davison County Sheriff’s Office to help spread the word they will be going door to door offering their products.