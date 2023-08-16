Colorado man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth on I-90

PIERRE — A Colroado man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison following a conviction for drug trafficking through South Dakota after being stopped on Interstate 90 in Lyman County in 2022.

Jose Dominguez, age 39, of Lamar, Colorado, was sentenced on Aug. 9 to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The sentence includes three years of supervised release, a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100. Dominguez was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2023. He pleaded guilty on May 22, 2023 before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange.

According to court information, on Oct. 19, 2022, the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office received a driving complaint from concerned citizens traveling on the interstate. The citizens reported a dark gray Toyota Corolla was driving erratically and in speeds in excess of 100 mph. Law enforcement located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Dominguez was identified as the driver.

A search of the vehicle produced a plastic bag containing 212 grams of pure methamphetamine and several baggies common to distribution. Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance. Dominguez admitted to officers he was transporting the drugs to an individual in Sioux Falls, where it would be distributed.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, and the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges prosecuted the case.

Dominguez was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.