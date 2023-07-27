City receives $253K grant to fund west end bridge improvements, while decaying canal bridge remains in limbo

MITCHELL — A key bridge along the west edge of Lake Mitchell that city officials are seeking to repair received a major funding boost.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) awarded the city a $253,900 grant that will fund 80% of the west end bridge improvement project. After securing the Bridge Improvement Grant in late July, it reduced the city’s cost of the $317,255 project to $63,451.

“This is for a chip seal across the bridge deck, along with some miscellaneous improvements,” Public Works Director Joe Schroeder said of the work included in the project.

According to the west end bridge inspection report led by Brosz Engineering, the recommended repairs include filling low areas of asphalt between the approach sidewalk and backside of the approach guardrail, which engineers say would “keep it from holding water.” In addition, the deck of the bridge and sidewalk concrete portion were identified as areas in need of repair, according to the inspection report.

The 126-foot long west end bridge is a popular fishing spot on Lake Mitchell. It features wide sidewalk paths with railings for anglers to fish, which will also be improved.

The bridge was built in 2015 and sits above the Firesteel Creek channel flowing into Lake Mitchell. It serves as a main thoroughfare for a swath of residents who live in a nearby housing development that overlooks the bridge.

The inspection deemed the west end bridge as being in fairly good condition and did not recommend weight restrictions.

However, the nearby canal bridge, located about several hundred feet from the west end bridge, has a weight reduction in place due to the “rough shape” of the structure. The city imposed a 50% weight reduction on the canal bridge roughly three years ago, which still remains in effect.

A vehicle travels across the canal bridge in 2022. The bridge has been deteriorating over the past few years, resulting in a weigh reduction. Sam Fosness / Republic

While the city has benefited from a handful of BIG grants over the past decade, the canal bridge has been one of very few that hasn’t received the type of grant funding from the SDDOT like others in the past. The city recently applied for a similar grant with the SDDOT to repair the canal bridge, but the application was denied.

Eric Prunty, a Mitchell engineer who helped inspect the bridges, said the SDDOT dubbed the canal bridge repair work as “not a worthy project” when the application was denied in 2022. Prunty warned the city council during a 2022 meeting that the deteriorating timber pile caps supporting the canal bridge need to be addressed within five years.

According to Schroeder, rough estimates of the canal bridge repair work hovered around $2 million in 2022.

The canal bridge was constructed in 2000 when a local real estate developer built the canal creek channel for future residential homes.

The structural issues that the canal bridge is experiencing just 23 years after being constructed makes it a “definite anomaly,” according to Schroeder.