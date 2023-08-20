City proposes 17% rent increase for Mitchell Chamber to operate seasonal Corn Palace gift shop

MITCHELL — The Mitchell City Council will consider approving a new contract on Monday that would increase the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce’s rent for the seasonal Corn Palace gift shop setup.

The Mitchell City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

Under the new proposed contract the council will consider, the city is aiming to raise annual rent to $165,000, marking a 17% increase from the current rent fee. The Chamber of Commerce rents the Corn Palace each summer and turns the basketball court into a seasonal gift shop.

In 2022, city officials proposed taking over the entire gift shop operation inside the Corn Palace and doing away with the Chamber of Commerce operating it. Mayor Bob Everson said the city taking over the seasonal gift shop was a move that could have cut the annual deficit the Corn Palace operates on. The council opted not to terminate the longstanding agreement in 2022 and approved a one-year contract that expires in August.

According to City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein’s memo in the council agenda, the Chamber and city have been negotiating terms of a new contract.

Unlike the existing contract, the new agreement would not include the city receiving 5% of the Chamber’s gross sales exceeding $750,000 from the summer gift shop, according to the terms.

The new two-year contract outlines the Chamber would pay the city a flat rate rent fee of $165,000 for the first year. The rent fee would then be adjusted the following year based on the current Consumer Price Index at that time, according to Ellwein’s memo.

For any renewals after the two-year agreement expires, the city and Chamber would have to work out a new contract by May 1.

The Chamber of Commerce also owns and operates the Corn Palace Gift Shop across the street from the Corn Palace, which is open year-round. During the summer, the nonprofit organization runs both the gift shop across the street and the seasonal shop inside the Corn Palace.