Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

City proposes 17% rent increase for Mitchell Chamber to operate seasonal Corn Palace gift shop

Under the new proposed agreement, the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce would pay $165,000 in 2024.

Visitors to the Corn Palace make their way through the gift shop on the main floor on Thursday afternoon in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)
Visitors to the Corn Palace make their way through the gift shop on the main floor in 2022 in Mitchell.
Mitchell Republic file photo
Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Today at 2:09 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell City Council will consider approving a new contract on Monday that would increase the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce’s rent for the seasonal Corn Palace gift shop setup.

The Mitchell City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

Under the new proposed contract the council will consider, the city is aiming to raise annual rent to $165,000, marking a 17% increase from the current rent fee. The Chamber of Commerce rents the Corn Palace each summer and turns the basketball court into a seasonal gift shop.

In 2022, city officials proposed taking over the entire gift shop operation inside the Corn Palace and doing away with the Chamber of Commerce operating it. Mayor Bob Everson said the city taking over the seasonal gift shop was a move that could have cut the annual deficit the Corn Palace operates on. The council opted not to terminate the longstanding agreement in 2022 and approved a one-year contract that expires in August.

052521.N.DR.GIFTSHOP.jpg
Members Only
Business
City seeking to take over summer Corn Palace gift shop by ending agreement with Chamber of Commerce
Leaders who support the Corn Palace staff taking over the summer gift shop say the revenue made from sales can bring the facility closer to operating without a deficit.
Apr 22, 2022
 · 
By  Sam Fosness

According to City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein’s memo in the council agenda, the Chamber and city have been negotiating terms of a new contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike the existing contract, the new agreement would not include the city receiving 5% of the Chamber’s gross sales exceeding $750,000 from the summer gift shop, according to the terms.

The new two-year contract outlines the Chamber would pay the city a flat rate rent fee of $165,000 for the first year. The rent fee would then be adjusted the following year based on the current Consumer Price Index at that time, according to Ellwein’s memo.

For any renewals after the two-year agreement expires, the city and Chamber would have to work out a new contract by May 1.

The Chamber of Commerce also owns and operates the Corn Palace Gift Shop across the street from the Corn Palace, which is open year-round. During the summer, the nonprofit organization runs both the gift shop across the street and the seasonal shop inside the Corn Palace.

Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Sam Fosness joined the Mitchell Republic in May 2018. He was raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in English. During his time in college, Fosness worked as a news and sports reporter for The Volante newspaper.
What To Read Next
lakelot1.jpg
Local
Interested in buying a Lake Mitchell lot? City to hold October auction for seven pieces of property
2d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
8-17-23 FCCAdvertisingTeam-1.jpg
Business
Mitchell Republic, Forum Communications renew investments to modernize advertising division
2d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
fair.3.jpg
News
$29 million State Fair building behind schedule
3d ago
 · 
By  Stu Whitney / South Dakota News Watch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Castellanos-Rosales.jpg
South Dakota
South Dakota elects not to seek death for Dakota Dunes murder suspect
2d ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
PierreFederalCourthouse.jpg
Local
Colorado man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth on I-90
4d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Christian logo and wordmark
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell Christian unable to field volleyball, girls basketball rosters in 2023-24, citing low enrollment
3d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
11-10-22PrepFootballGregoryvsWarnerStateChampionship-106.jpg
Prep
Breaking down the inaugural South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the 2023 season
5d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks