News Local

City eyes former Kelley property to build Mitchell a $1.3M gun range, county commission to consider permit

GUNRANGE1.jpg
The stretch of land along 406th Avenue on the west edge of Mitchell where the city is eyeing to build an outdoor gun range.
Sam Fosness / Mitchell Republic
Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Today at 4:00 PM

MITCHELL — The location of a proposed $1.3 million outdoor gun range city leaders are aiming to build on the west edge of Mitchell has been revealed.

Preliminary designs of the gun range show the proposed location is on the east side of the former Kelley property that the city of Mitchell acquired in 2019. The site abuts 406th Avenue and sits in between 250th and 249th streets.

“The proposed site would be considered an all-enclosed site, which means a bullet could not leave the site,” Public Works Director Joe Schroeder said.

The design shows the entrance into the gun range would connect to 406th Avenue – a gravel road. Bays used for shooting would be situated on the field extending west of 406th Avenue away from the nearby residential homes east of the gravel road.

A 600-yard bay with five lanes would be the longest portion of the gun range. In addition, the range would feature 100, 200 and 300-yard bays. The shortest bay would stretch 50 yards.

“It’s relatively open. But you have earthen berms on the sides and baffles on top that are constructed with either wood or metal. That way, the projectile of the bullet is covered so it would hit one of the baffles or berms,” Schroeder said of the layout.

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson used Watertown’s gun range as an example to explain the layout of the bays. He said the berms surrounding the bays are roughly 30 feet high.

“Some of that’s to absorb sound. We would want to plant trees around there as well to absorb sound and be a good neighbor,” Everson said.

The city annexed a portion of the 371 acres of land shortly after acquiring it for the purpose of building a 35-acre wetland along Firesteel Creek to reduce runoff entering nearby Lake Mitchell.

Although the city owns the land where the proposed project location is, it’s situated in Davison County territory. That means the city would be required to secure a conditional use permit from the Davison County Commission for the planned gun range to materialize.

The application for the conditional use permit will be brought in front of the Davison County Commission in the near future. The permit process will provide an opportunity for nearby residents to weigh in on the proposed location.

Hours of operation have yet to be determined, if the project materializes. However, Everson confirmed future hours of operation could not extend past dusk due to lights being excluded from the range design.

There would be no fees to use the range, according to city officials. Everson said the range could open opportunities to host future shooting competitions.

When the project was unveiled to the city council in 2022, local shooting enthusiasts said a gun range like the city is proposing would see strong use. Chuck Oster, a Mitchell resident who was the former leader of a local shooting club, said there is a strong demand in Mitchell for a publicly accessible gun range.

2669413+2016-07-12T172944Z_1_LYNXNPEC6B1BL_RTROPTP_4_USA-GUNS-LGBT.JPG
Local
Mitchell City Council advances plan to build gun range, as local gun enthusiasts say demand is strong
The locations the city is eyeing to build the gun range are northwest of the former Kelley property and an area near the city landfill
Nov 21, 2022
 · 
By  Sam Fosness

“The only thing I can tell you is when I was secretary (of the shooting club) we ended up mailing out 150 newsletters a month to people who paid to go out there to shoot. I’m basically telling you the interest is there,” Oster said during the Nov. 22, 2022 council meeting. “I’m just very excited about the idea that we might have some place to go.”

The Mitchell area used to have a member-based gun range, but it shut down in 2007, Oster said.

On the funding side of the project, the city is pursuing a $800,000 grant through the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. If awarded, the grant would cover roughly 60% of the total $1.3 project costs.

Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Sam Fosness joined the Mitchell Republic in May 2018. He was raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in English. During his time in college, Fosness worked as a news and sports reporter for The Volante newspaper.


