Childcare Center at EmBe of Mitchell to close June 30

MITCHELL — The EmBe Childcare Center at 1109 N. Main St. in Mitchell will end its childcare services as of the close of business on June 30, according to a press release from the organization. The program currently supports children ages from six weeks to 5 years.

The Mitchell Childcare Center is licensed to serve 44 students. EmBe currently provides care for 31 children and employs nine teachers.

Founded in 1922, EmBe’s mission to empower women, children, and families led the nonprofit organization to expand access to its enriching and affordable childcare services to Mitchell in 2017.

The EmBe School Age Care program will continue in partnership with the Mitchell School District during the 2023-24 academic year. EmBe’s Girls on the Run program will continue to serve students in the Mitchell community as well.

Stakeholders including families and staff were informed Wednesday of the decision. Steep challenges including the rising cost of care and labor shortages contributed to the deliberation by EmBe’s board of directors and executive team. Leaders are confident about the future of the organization and its ongoing collaborations with communities responding to the childcare crisis.

“We’re deeply concerned by the childcare crisis in Mitchell and many South Dakota communities,” said John Meyer, EmBe board of directors chair. “Consistent, quality care for our families and economically viable employment for our staff are at the forefront of our minds. Despite having to make the difficult decision to shutter some important services, EmBe will continue to serve the Mitchell community with our School Age Care and Youth programs. We will continue to foster collaboration throughout the state to empower individuals and families to best serve their needs.”

EmBe is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower women and families to enrich lives. As the oldest and largest women’s organization in Sioux Falls, EmBe has anticipated and served the needs of women and families since 1922. Now in its second century of supporting success at work, at home, and in life, EmBe programs serve over 12,500 individuals each year.

More information on EmBe can be found at embe.org.