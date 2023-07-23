Child care to get $30,000 of help in Chamberlain and Oacoma through economic development group

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — A $30,000 award for Chamberlain-area child care is ready to be spent.

The Lake Francis Case Economic Development Corporation recently received a $30,000 grant to be used toward child care needs. It was awarded by The Barger Foundation, a Chamberlain-area philanthropic foundation, after a June 7 public meeting provided insight into the on-the-ground challenges faced by providers and parents. On Monday, July 17, they unveiled a six-pronged plan as to how those dollars will be given out.

The money will be allocated among applications received in the six categories, to be decided upon by vote of the board members of the Lake Francis Case Economic Development Corporation.

“I think it would be ideal if we had two day cares that wanted to open up, and they took $15,000 each,” said Mike Lauritsen, the executive director of the Lake Francis Case Economic Development Corporation. He cited an option for the money that would see it used as startup funding for a new child care center, saying he thought the option would provide the most impact to the community.

Although the money would be considered a loan if used for a day care start up, it will essentially turn into a grant if the day care start-up stays open for two years. The day care would still be responsible for paying back the first two years of payments, but with monthly payments of $10 each — around $240 in two years.

One of the other funding options would provide one-time bonuses for childcare employees, a response to a staffing pay challenge cited by many at the June 7 meeting, which has contributed to provider shortages.

During the June 7 Childcare Summit in the gym of the Chamberlain Community Center, providers talked about a lack of available funding that has made it difficult to pay staff members a competitive wage. As a result, many workers often leave due to a desire for higher wages, said providers at the meeting.

"We're losing people who can just go down the road and work at McDonalds for $15 an hour,” said Robyn Knecht, president of The Childrens' Ark day care in Chamberlain, during the June 7 meeting. Knecht said that while the state provides one-time grants for facility improvements, there are no state-level dollars for funding staff salaries.

The state signed a workaround to the staffing shortages on June 14, amending the Department of Social Service's mandatory provider-to-child ratios. Now a single adult provider can look after 15 children five or older — up from ten at a time. The program is an attempt to minimize the impact the staffing shortage will have on the availability of childcare, but was met with opposition from some providers.

Another direction would be to provide parents with match funding for child care; the money could provide a limited number of Chamberlain and Oacoma-area parents with up to $2,000 each of one-time funding for child care costs, matching their employers’ contributions.

The option comes after discussion of the high cost for child care relative to income, which has hurt the ability of many to have their children enrolled in daycare.

An estimated one half of Chamberlain exceeds the income minimums for state childcare assistance. Currently, the Department of Social Services has a Child Care Assistance program, providing low-income families with funding for daycare services. However, there is a statewide income limit for that funding — for a family of three it's $51,000. Chamberlain’s median household income is $50,000 — which means that using that figure for a family of three, around half would not qualify for assistance funding.

Lauritsen also emphasized the extent that the child care affordability problem was a workforce one as well.

"When parents can't find childcare, it means one of the parents is going to have to be home — and that's one person that's not in the workforce," Lauritsen said, citing a a statewide workforce shortage that has impacted Chamberlain.

The other directions for the money include funding for child care certification course, maintenance and improvements to existing facilities, and Chamber of Commerce membership fees for all registered childcare providers.

The money is a one-time grant, awarded from the Barger Foundation. Lauritsen acknowledged the limitations of the one-time nature of the grant, after the public meeting heard comments expressing a lack of recurring funding. But he also stressed the importance of bringing an award like this grant to Chamberlain.

He believes that successful use of the $30,000 this year will provide a springboard for next year's funding; Lauritsen said that The Barger Foundation has already urged him to apply next year.

“I'm optimistic that we would get it again in the future, because we can use the successful program to show the Barger foundation that 'this is what we did with the money,'” Lauritsen said. “When they see that, I think they're more likely to give us funding again next year.”