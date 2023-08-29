6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, August 28

Changes to subsidy funding process will provide Mitchell City Council a public review of nonprofits' requests

In 2023, the city doled out $627,000 in subsidy funding for all the nonprofits that were granted funds. This year, the combined subsidy total the nonprofits are requesting amounts to $694,250.

Mitchell City Hall 5.jpg
Mitchell City Hall.
Republic file photo
Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Today at 8:38 PM

MITCHELL — The city’s subsidy application process for nonprofit organizations seeking funding will look a lot different this fall.

Rather than having a committee made up of several city council members and city leaders recommend how much subsidy funds each nonprofit should receive, the Mitchell City Council will make the funding recommendations during open budget meetings.

“This year, it was proposed that the entire council go through the review process as part of the budgeting work sessions. It will include a review of the financials in the applications like the committee used to review,” City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein said during Monday’s city council budgeting work session.

As part of the subsidy application process, the city requires each nonprofit that submits an application to provide financial information, including how much cash reserves each organization may be sitting on. In previous years, the committee would see the financial information. The new process will now make that information publicly available.

In 2023, the city doled out $627,000 in subsidy funding for all the nonprofits that were granted funds. This year, the combined subsidy total of the 12 nonprofit organizations that submitted applications amounts to $694,250.

Among the organizations seeking an increase in subsidy funds are Dakota Counseling Institute, Prehistoric Indian Village, Mitchell Main Street and Beyond, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and LifeQuest.

Dakota Counseling’s $26,250 requested amount represents a 102% increase from what it received in 2023. Main Street and Beyond requested $50,000 this year, which is a 43% increase from last year’s $35,000 subsidy funds that the group received. The Prehistoric Indian Village’s $19,000 subsidy application was $6,000 more than what the organization received in 2023. LifeQuest asked for $9,000 – up $1,000 from last year – marking a more marginal increase compared to the other organizations that requested more than previous year’s amounts.

Big Friend Little Friend’s application was turned in past the city’s deadline. Ellwein said the council could reject the organization’s funding request due to the late submission.

Over the past decade, the Mitchell Area Development Corporation and Convention and Visitors Bureau have requested the most funding each year. In recent years, the organizations typically receive over $400,000 in subsidy funding.

Ellwein said other like-sized cities typically provide a substantial amount of subsidy funds for economic development groups, which is what the CVB and MADC are both considered. As for what other similar sized cities fund for local nonprofits that aren’t geared toward economic development, Ellwein said it’s unclear.

On Sept. 11, the council will begin reviewing the subsidy applications and allow each organization an opportunity to speak about their funding requests.

Another change is the proposed budget for 2024 does not include the subsidy funds since the council has yet to review and determine the amount of subsidy funds for each nonprofit. In previous years, the committee's recommendation for subsidy funding was built into the city’s proposed annual budget prior to being adopted.

“The proposed 2024 budget is structurally balanced, which means any subsidies that will be awarded we will have to decrease a proposed budget elsewhere in the general fund,” Ellwein said.

Sam Fosness joined the Mitchell Republic in May 2018. He was raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in English. During his time in college, Fosness worked as a news and sports reporter for The Volante newspaper.
