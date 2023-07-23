6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Canova man identified as victim of fatal Hanson County ATV crash

The driver died at a Sioux Falls hospital four days after the crash.

South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 11:27 AM

EPIPHANY, S.D. — A Canova man has been identified by authorities as the victim of a fatal ATV crash that occurred last Friday in Hanson County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol named 57-year-old John Zens, of Canova, as the man who died last week.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, when authorities in Hanson County were called to the intersection of 244th Street and 429th Avenue, roughly one mile east of Epiphany, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Preliminary crash information released by the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a Zens was driving a 2018 Yamaha YFM700FWAD four-wheeler eastbound on 244th Street, a gravel road, when the ATV gradually entered the south ditch before coming to rest in a cornfield.

Troopers say that Zens "came off the ATV before it went into the ditch," though authorities are still investigating how or why. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Zens was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died four days later on Tuesday, July 18.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Latest news from Public Safety...

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
