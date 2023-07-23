Canova man identified as victim of fatal Hanson County ATV crash

EPIPHANY, S.D. — A Canova man has been identified by authorities as the victim of a fatal ATV crash that occurred last Friday in Hanson County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol named 57-year-old John Zens, of Canova, as the man who died last week.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, when authorities in Hanson County were called to the intersection of 244th Street and 429th Avenue, roughly one mile east of Epiphany, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Preliminary crash information released by the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a Zens was driving a 2018 Yamaha YFM700FWAD four-wheeler eastbound on 244th Street, a gravel road, when the ATV gradually entered the south ditch before coming to rest in a cornfield.

Troopers say that Zens "came off the ATV before it went into the ditch," though authorities are still investigating how or why. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zens was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died four days later on Tuesday, July 18.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.