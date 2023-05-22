99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Canova man identified as victim in fatal crash involving lawnmower in Miner County

A Canova man has been identified as the man who died in a crash between an SUV and a lawn mower on Wednesday, May 17 in Miner County.

South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 11:09 AM

EPIPHANY, S.D. — A Canova man has been identified as the man who died in a crash between an SUV and a lawn mower on Wednesday, May 17 in Miner County.

The crash occurred at 4:15 p.m. on May 17, two miles north of Epiphany, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Lenny Joe Zens, 66, of Canova, was driving a Dixon zero-turn lawnmower southbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when a 2015 GMC Yukon, driven by 37-year-old Kendra Ranae Newbold, of Mitchell, hit Zens' lawnmower from behind in the driving lane.

Zens was pronounced dead at the scene. Newbold was not injured in the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Phone scam.jpg
Local
Better Business Bureau warns to watch for scam using Avon address without permission
May 22, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-21-23MHSGraduation-5.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Mitchell High School class of 2023 make the walk for their diploma
May 21, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Adam Thury
SHRINER PARADE.jpg
Members Only
Local
Corn Palace leaders hope for better crop season to replace worn down murals
May 19, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
5-18-23LakeAndesTrack-24.jpg
Prep
Region track roundup: Burke girls run away with Region 5B team title
May 18, 2023 08:46 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-48.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell baseball tasked with Rapid City Stevens rematch in opening round of regional tournament
May 18, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
051823-WildfireSmoke.gif
Health
Smoke from Canada wildfire blankets region, National Weather service issues alert
May 18, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch