Canova man identified as victim in fatal crash involving lawnmower in Miner County

EPIPHANY, S.D. — A Canova man has been identified as the man who died in a crash between an SUV and a lawn mower on Wednesday, May 17 in Miner County.

The crash occurred at 4:15 p.m. on May 17, two miles north of Epiphany, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Lenny Joe Zens, 66, of Canova, was driving a Dixon zero-turn lawnmower southbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when a 2015 GMC Yukon, driven by 37-year-old Kendra Ranae Newbold, of Mitchell, hit Zens' lawnmower from behind in the driving lane.

Zens was pronounced dead at the scene. Newbold was not injured in the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

