California man, 92, named as fatal victim in Menno area crash

MENNO, S.D. — A California man has been identified as the fatal victim from a two-vehicle crash at the corner of U.S. Highways 81 and 18 in Hutchinson County on May 23.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Henry Fred Koens, 92, of Santa Maria, California, was killed in the crash, which occurred 8 miles east of Menno shortly before 1 p.m. on May 23.

He was the sole occupant of a 2022 Lincoln UT vehicle and traveling east on Highway 18 when Koens did not fully stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection, where he collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Express van, driven by Gene H. Steffen, 60, of Hartington, Nebraska.

Both vehicles entered the ditch. Koens was pronounced dead, while Steffen suffered minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.